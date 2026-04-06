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Home > India News > Chennai Weather Today: Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms Likely In Several Districts Across Tamil Nadu; IMD Issues Alert For Changing Conditions

Chennai Weather Today: Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms Likely In Several Districts Across Tamil Nadu; IMD Issues Alert For Changing Conditions

Chennai Weather Today: Tamil Nadu is set to witness a mix of rainy and dry conditions over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the state.

Chennai Weather Today: Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms Likely In Several Districts Across Tamil Nadu; IMD Issues Alert For Changing Conditions (Photo Credits: ANI)
Chennai Weather Today: Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms Likely In Several Districts Across Tamil Nadu; IMD Issues Alert For Changing Conditions (Photo Credits: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 6, 2026 12:56:20 IST

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Chennai Weather Today: Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms Likely In Several Districts Across Tamil Nadu; IMD Issues Alert For Changing Conditions

Chennai Weather Today: Tamil Nadu is set to witness a mix of rainy and dry conditions over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the state.

Rain Alert For Chennai, Nearby Districts

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. Short bursts of rain are likely, which may briefly disrupt traffic and cause waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The city is expected to see partly cloudy skies, with temperatures hovering between 27–28°C at night and 37–38°C during the day.

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Showers Across Delta, Interior Regions

Rainfall activity is expected to extend to districts including Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Tiruchirappalli, along with Puducherry and Karaikal.

These areas may receive light to moderate showers with occasional thunderstorms and lightning, which could lead to slippery roads and minor disruptions.

Heavy Rain Warning For Hill Districts

The weather department has issued an alert for isolated heavy rainfall in hill districts such as Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Theni, especially along the Western Ghats. Intense showers are likely on April 6 and 7, with chances of hailstorms in some locations.

Ghat regions across the state, particularly elevated and forested areas, are also expected to receive heavy rain during this period.

South To Get Rain, North Likely To Stay Dry

While southern Tamil Nadu and parts of the Western Ghats are expected to receive rain and thunderstorms, northern regions, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, are likely to remain largely dry. Temperatures in these areas may rise by 2–3°C in the coming days.

Weather observers say scattered summer showers will continue over western, southern and Cauvery delta districts, with intermittent rain and thunder activity. Some interior areas near the Western Ghats may also witness isolated hail events.

Temperature Trends And Advisory

Temperatures in ghat regions, including Coimbatore and the Nilgiris, are currently below normal, while most other parts of the state are recording near-normal levels. Kodaikanal recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 11.7°C recently, reflecting cooler conditions in hill stations.

No specific advisory has been issued for fishermen so far, even as weather patterns continue to vary across the state.

ALSO READ: Delhi Shocker Caught On CCTV: Two Minor Boys Set House On Fire In Adarsh Nagar In Midnight Attack, Motive Unknown

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Chennai Weather Today: Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms Likely In Several Districts Across Tamil Nadu; IMD Issues Alert For Changing Conditions

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Chennai Weather Today: Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms Likely In Several Districts Across Tamil Nadu; IMD Issues Alert For Changing Conditions
Chennai Weather Today: Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms Likely In Several Districts Across Tamil Nadu; IMD Issues Alert For Changing Conditions
Chennai Weather Today: Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms Likely In Several Districts Across Tamil Nadu; IMD Issues Alert For Changing Conditions
Chennai Weather Today: Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms Likely In Several Districts Across Tamil Nadu; IMD Issues Alert For Changing Conditions

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