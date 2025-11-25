Chhattisgarh Shocker Caught On Video: Teachers Punish A 4-Year-Old Student By Hanging Him From Tree Over Skipping Homework, Shamelessly Admit, ‘Yes, I Made A…’

The most outrageous example of corporal punishment has been reported at a private school in Chhattisgarh, where the two female teachers reportedly tied a four-year-old student with a rope and suspended him on a tree due to his inability to do homework.

It happened on Monday in Hans Vahini Vidya Mandir, Narayanpur village, Surajpur, but it caused the outrage of many people after the video taken by one of the spectators went viral in social networks.

Viral Video Shows Child Tied to Tree by Teachers

In the video, the young child is suspended off a tree within the school grounds with the teachers, who are called Kajal Sahu and Anuradha Dewangan, staring at the child.

Brutal Punishment Caught on Camera

The educators have allegedly attempted to hinder the capture of the event. The visuals, though, spread quickly, and they were condemned by the local people and the education department immediately started investigation.

The family of the child proved the brutality. A family member, Santosh Sahu, discredited the school atmosphere when he said: “When a child is punished in this way over homework, what can go wrong with this school? The father of the child, Santosh Kumar Sahu, has leveled harsh charges at the staff members and he is about to file an official complaint with the police and insist on an FIR and tough measures.

Although the child is physically safe, parents have expressed concern about the severe psychological trauma and student security due to the traumas.

The government has been quick in responding to the popular outrage.

TOI reported that Sankul-in-charge Manoj Yadav made an unannounced visit and reported a comprehensive report to the higher officials of the district. He also acknowledged that the actions on the teachers part were completely wrong, which the school management also reacted to with an open apology and termed the incident as a serious lapse.

One of the accused teachers told NDTV in a statement, Yes, I did a mistake… This is the first time. I didn’t do it intentionally.”

Although the child has not been reported to be physically hurt, the family and the authorities are worried that the psychological effects of the ordeal may be drastic.

The father of the child Santosh Kumar Sahu has made grave accusations of the staff and administration of Hans Vahini Vidya Mandir and is insisting that they file a First Information Report (FIR) and strongly punitive action is taken.

Even though the government has set up an investigation, there is increasing pressure among the people on the government to take decisive action to allow the act to act as a deterrent and to ensure the act is never repeated.

Ajay Mishra, the District Education Officer, acknowledged receipt of the notification by his office and sent the Block Education Officer, DS Lakra, to the school, to carry out a ground level investigation.

