CM Dhami participated in the Prabuddhjan Sammelan, emphasis on "meaningful dialogue" Uttarakhand's development

Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the Prabuddhjan Sammelan (Intellectuals’ Conference) held in Kashipur, where he engaged in dialogue with distinguished citizens from various fields and said that the meaningful dialogue with intellectuals today would further strengthen the collective resolve for Uttarakhand’s development.

During the event, he shared in detail the welfare-oriented schemes, developmental works, and ongoing efforts of the state government to make Uttarakhand one of the leading states in the country, according to the statement from the CMO.

The conference saw the participation of doctors, engineers, academicians, lawyers, entrepreneurs, traders, social workers, public representatives, and intellectuals from diverse sectors.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dhami said that the enlightened citizens of the district and the state are the torchbearers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat @2047.”

He emphasised that under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, India is achieving new milestones of growth and prosperity through the mantra of reform, perform, and transform.

Today, the country has not only created a favourable environment for investment but has also witnessed transformative progress in infrastructure, education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, and social justice. He noted that PM Modi is the first Prime Minister to pledge to make India a developed nation, and structured efforts are being made to realise this vision.

Highlighting national initiatives, the Chief Minister said that programs like Startup India, Vocal for Local, Make in India, Skill India, and Digital India are driving the nation towards self-reliance. India has now emerged as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, with Indian startups making their mark in global innovation.

Digital India has connected technology with ordinary citizens, while the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign has laid the foundation for making India a hub of production and manufacturing. Even global powers are amazed to see how a small vegetable vendor in India today accepts payments through UPI. Over 550 million people are now linked to the banking system.

The Chief Minister further stated that India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy and is emerging as a major global economic power. From defence, science and technology, agriculture, healthcare, and education, to modern infrastructure, space exploration, and hosting global summits, India is asserting its strong presence on the world stage as a self-reliant nation.

He remarked that while India’s growing strength has unsettled some nations, no external force can stop the country’s progress. Countries that once viewed India only as a consumer market are now recognising its capacity for industry, technology, and innovation.

He underlined that the resilience, determination, and innovation of Indian citizens have proven that nothing can hinder India’s growth. Recent first-quarter economic data showed that India’s GDP grew at 7.8%, surpassing the Reserve Bank of India and IMF’s estimates of 6.5%, reaffirming that India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the recent reduction in GST rates, which has brought relief to businesses and citizens alike.

Speaking about Uttarakhand, CM Dhami said that under PM Modi’s guidance, the state is achieving new milestones of growth. Infrastructure in sectors such as roads, education, healthcare, and drinking water is being strengthened from urban centers to remote mountain villages while efforts are also being made to preserve and promote the state’s rich cultural heritage. (ANI)

