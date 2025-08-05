CM Pushkar Dhami Takes Stock Of Grim Situation As Cloudbursts Devastate Uttarkashi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday took stock of the grim situation following multiple cloudbursts in Uttarkashi at the State Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun.

Several casualties are feared, and the exact toll is yet to be confirmed, while many people are still reported missing.

Rescue Operation In Full Swing

The Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have launched large-scale rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

According to officials, the water level rose excessively in the Kheer Gadh, tehsil Bhatwadi, Thana Harshil. Rescue operations are going on at a war footing.

According to the statement, 50 NDRF personnel have been sent from Delhi, 15 officials from Dehradun, 30 SDRF personnel from Gangotri, and another 45 from Dehradun. A total of 30 ITBP personnel have been sent.

The government has also requested aerial assistance from the Indian Air Force, seeking deployment of two MI helicopters and two Chinook helicopters to support the ongoing operations.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Ops) of NDRF West Central Zone, Delhi, Mohsen Shahedi, said that three teams consisting of 35 members each reached Harsil town to aid in efforts.

Reportedly, around 40-50 houses have been washed away, and 50 people are missing.

Officials Stuck Due To Another Landslide

Uttarkashi, the area where most damage has been reported, also had officials get stuck due to another landslide, according to Superintendent of Police Saria Doval. People have been taken out of their houses and taken to safe places. Local Police, SDRF, ITBP, and the Indian Army’s Rajput Rifles jawans are present at the spot.

