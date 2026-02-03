LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Comply Or Leave India’: Supreme Court’s Stern Warning To WhatsApp, Meta, Says Tech Giants Can’t Compromise Privacy

‘Comply Or Leave India’: Supreme Court’s Stern Warning To WhatsApp, Meta, Says Tech Giants Can’t Compromise Privacy

The Supreme Court lashed out at WhatsApp and Meta over misuse of user data. Citizens’ privacy, the bench warned, is non-negotiable. Platforms must comply or exit India.

SC warns WhatsApp, Meta over privacy violations. Photo: ANI.
SC warns WhatsApp, Meta over privacy violations. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 3, 2026 12:26:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Comply Or Leave India’: Supreme Court’s Stern Warning To WhatsApp, Meta, Says Tech Giants Can’t Compromise Privacy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday strongly reprimanded WhatsApp and its parent company, Meta, over issues related to user data sharing. The Chief Justice said that citizens’ right to privacy cannot be compromised for technology or business purposes.

You Might Be Interested In

“You can’t play with the right to privacy of citizens of this country in the name of data sharing,” the court told the tech giant, according to agencies.

Chief Justice Issues Stern Warning To  WhatsApp, Meta

Chief Justice Surya Kant addressed the companies directly, saying, “if you can’t follow our Constitution, then leave India. We won’t allow any citizen’s privacy to be compromised.”

You Might Be Interested In

The bench expressed serious doubts about whether the platforms’ privacy policies were understandable to ordinary users.

Also Read: ‘Wonderful To Speak With My Dear Friend’: PM Modi And Donald Trump Agree On Historic Trade Deal As Made In India Products Tariffs Reduced to 18%

“A poor woman or a roadside vendor, or someone who only speaks Tamil… will they be able to understand?” the court asked.

“Sometimes even we have difficulty understanding your policies,” the bench added, criticizing Meta and WhatsApp, “…so how will people living in rural Bihar understand them?”

Why is Supreme Court Questioning Meta, WhatsApp? 

The top court also challenged Meta’s claims about user consent and opt-out options. The bench stated that questioning the notion of opting out was effectively “a decent way of committing theft of private information.”

During the hearing, multiple appeals were considered, including petitions from WhatsApp, Meta, and the Competition Commission of India (CCI). These challenged a January 2025 NCLAT order relating to data sharing and allegations of market dominance.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi and other counsels highlighted ongoing legal scrutiny, while the CCI raised concerns about the companies leveraging user data for commercial purposes.

“The choice is between the lion and the lamb. Either you file an undertaking that there will be no data sharing, or we will dismiss your case,” the Chief Justice said.

Illustrating the issue, the bench cited examples where users received targeted advertisements for medicines shortly after private chats with doctors, raising concerns about the extent to which private information is being monetized.

Also Read: India Leaps Past China, Bangladesh, Pakistan: US Slashes Tariffs To 18% After Historic Trade Deal – Is New Delhi Now Asia’s Top Export Winner?

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 12:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: CJI Surya Kanthome-hero-pos-2metasupreme courtwhatsapp

RELATED News

Maharashtra Man, Father Of Three, Drowns Daughter To Meet Two-Child Norm For Gram Panchayat Polls, ‘Threw Her In Canal…’

Which Indian Exports Will Skyrocket After India-US Trade Deal Cuts Tariffs? Experts Reveal The Big Winners

Delhi Crime: Man Arrested For Allegedly Repeatedly Raping His 14-Year-Old Daughter In Paharganj, Police Launch Detailed Investigation

India-US Trade Deal: Has Donald Trump Scrapped 25% Penalty Tariffs Linked To Russian Oil Purchases? Check The Final Tariff India Will Pay

India Leaps Past China, Bangladesh, Pakistan: US Slashes Tariffs To 18% After Historic Trade Deal – Is New Delhi Now Asia’s Top Export Winner?

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan’s Double Standards Exposed: Women’s A Team To Face India In Asia Cup Rising Stars Despite Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott

Dhurandhar The Revenge – Who’s The Real ‘Bade Sahab’? Salman Khan Rumours Finally Exposed, Netizens Call It ‘AI’

Elon Musk Makes Big Move, Merges xAI With SpaceX, 1.25 Trillion USD Venture To Take AI Into Space, ‘Something Big Is On The Way…’

Adani Share Prices Soar: India-US Trade Deal Sparks Dalal Street Rally, Embraer Aviation Venture Adds Momentum

‘Comply Or Leave India’: Supreme Court’s Stern Warning To WhatsApp, Meta, Says Tech Giants Can’t Compromise Privacy

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Teaser OUT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ Unleashes Intensity, Promises To Set The Screen On Fire On March 19

RRB Section Controller Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released At https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ How To Check Exam City And Other Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here

Roman Reigns vs CM Punk At WrestleMania 42? WWE Drops Major Hint On Monday Night RAW

Oppo K14x 5G Confirmed: 120Hz Refresh Rate, 17 Hours Of YouTube Playback, MediaTek Processor, Check All Features, Price And Launch Date

Who Is Bigg Boss EX- Contestant Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? ‘Vada Pav Girl’ Reveals His Personal Pictures After Being Cheated, Breaks Down in Tears- Watch

‘Comply Or Leave India’: Supreme Court’s Stern Warning To WhatsApp, Meta, Says Tech Giants Can’t Compromise Privacy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Comply Or Leave India’: Supreme Court’s Stern Warning To WhatsApp, Meta, Says Tech Giants Can’t Compromise Privacy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Comply Or Leave India’: Supreme Court’s Stern Warning To WhatsApp, Meta, Says Tech Giants Can’t Compromise Privacy
‘Comply Or Leave India’: Supreme Court’s Stern Warning To WhatsApp, Meta, Says Tech Giants Can’t Compromise Privacy
‘Comply Or Leave India’: Supreme Court’s Stern Warning To WhatsApp, Meta, Says Tech Giants Can’t Compromise Privacy
‘Comply Or Leave India’: Supreme Court’s Stern Warning To WhatsApp, Meta, Says Tech Giants Can’t Compromise Privacy

QUICK LINKS