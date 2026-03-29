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Home > India News > Are Condom Prices In India Set To Spike In 2026 Amid US-Israel-Iran War And Are Consumers Being Asked To ‘Plan Ahead’ Now?

Are Condom Prices In India Set To Spike In 2026 Amid US-Israel-Iran War And Are Consumers Being Asked To ‘Plan Ahead’ Now?

Rising tensions in West Asia are disrupting India’s condom supply chain, driving up costs of key raw materials like ammonia and silicone oil and threatening potential shortages in 2026.

(Photo: Pexels)
(Photo: Pexels)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 29, 2026 13:20:31 IST

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Are Condom Prices In India Set To Spike In 2026 Amid US-Israel-Iran War And Are Consumers Being Asked To ‘Plan Ahead’ Now?

The growing tension in West Asia is also starting to affect the condom market in India, with analysts fearing that prices may go high and there might be a shortage in supply by 2026. The crisis has upset major trade routes in the world especially via the Strait of Hormuz, one of the major trade routes in oil, chemicals and petrochemical products. The effect of this disruption has been an increase in the price of basic raw materials that are needed in the process of producing condoms and this effect spreads throughout the industries. The rising crude feeds and bottlenecks in the logistical circles are driving the manufacturers to a tight spot where the production at the present levels is becoming more and more difficult to maintain. 

Why Condom Prices In India Are Set To Spike In 2026?

The scarcity and increasing price of key inputs (ammonia and silicone oil) that are used in the production process is one of the greatest challenges. Condoms are made using the primary raw material which is latex which is stabilised by Ammonia and the lubricant is silicone oil. It has been reported that prices of ammonia may go as high as 4050 percent whereas silicone oil prices have already soared because of the scarcity. The imports of these materials are important to India, and approximately 86 percent of the ammonia is imported in the Gulf countries. With supply chains becoming tighter as a result of the ongoing conflict, manufacturers are facing problems in getting their quantities right, which causes production delays and increases in the cost of operation.

Is It Only Raw Materials? 

Other than the raw materials, the overall supply chain disruption is also spreading to other packaging materials like the aluminium foil, polyvinyl chloride, and other chemicals needed to make the condoms. Executives in the industry cautions that further volatility may lead to increased retail pricing and low access especially among the low income earners. Professionals say that even a small rise in the price may deter sales, which may affect the overall health of the population by making them susceptible to unplanned pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections. With the global political tensions, this scenario highlights how with international disputes, it can turn a simple household item into a reminder of greater economic pressures.

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Tags: Are Condom Prices In India Set To Spike In 2026Condom Prices In Indiacondom shortageIndia condom prices 2026public health impactraw material price hikesupply chain disruptionWest Asia conflict

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Are Condom Prices In India Set To Spike In 2026 Amid US-Israel-Iran War And Are Consumers Being Asked To ‘Plan Ahead’ Now?

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Are Condom Prices In India Set To Spike In 2026 Amid US-Israel-Iran War And Are Consumers Being Asked To ‘Plan Ahead’ Now?
Are Condom Prices In India Set To Spike In 2026 Amid US-Israel-Iran War And Are Consumers Being Asked To ‘Plan Ahead’ Now?
Are Condom Prices In India Set To Spike In 2026 Amid US-Israel-Iran War And Are Consumers Being Asked To ‘Plan Ahead’ Now?
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