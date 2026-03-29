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Home > World News > Is Iran Activating Sleeper Cells On American Soil? How Tehran’s Recruitment Strategy Is Evolving As Over 3,500 US Troops Land In The Middle East

Is Iran Activating Sleeper Cells On American Soil? How Tehran’s Recruitment Strategy Is Evolving As Over 3,500 US Troops Land In The Middle East

US intelligence agencies warn that Iran may be attempting to recruit individuals within the United States using covert networks and online platforms for potential plots. While several suspected activities have been monitored and disrupted, officials say there is no immediate threat but remain on high alert amid rising US-Iran tensions.

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Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 29, 2026 09:04:10 IST

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Is Iran Activating Sleeper Cells On American Soil? How Tehran’s Recruitment Strategy Is Evolving As Over 3,500 US Troops Land In The Middle East

A recent story reflects the increasing concerns in the US intelligence communities regarding the supposed attempts of Iran to recruit people within the United States to possible terror related operations. Masters of the game caution that Tehran might more and more turn to non conventional sources of intelligence collection and operation, such as the Internet, and even criminal gangs to locate and sway agents. Such recruitment activities are said to be aimed at vulnerable people where in some cases cash payments are made or the recruitment exercises capitalise on ideological affiliations. Its approach will indicate a wider move towards the indirect operations, which will enable Iran to have plausible deniability even though the country is widening its interests outside the Middle East. 

Is Iran Activating Sleeper Cells On American Soil?

CNN In the report indicates that the US authorities have been closely keeping track of various alleged plots that are associated with the Iranian networks. These entail making incursions into trying to spy on those who might be their target, and even more serious threats of a planned attack. Such activities are usually coordinated with the help of encrypted messaging services and intermediaries, intelligence officials claim that they are more difficult to detect. Although not every plot has been implemented successfully, over the past few years, a number of them have been derailed, underlining the fluid and dynamic character of the threat. Scholars reckon that Iran is pursuing decentralised cell politics, as practiced by other state and non state actors without necessarily being actively involved. 

How Tehran’s Recruitment Strategy Is Evolving As Over 3,500 US Troops Land In The Middle East

The report further mentions that the growing tension between the US and Iran especially since recent military confrontations might make such activities more probable. Analysts caution that Tehran might consider asymmetric warfare, such as the recruitment and covert operations to be a means of revenge without direct warfare. Nevertheless, US officials emphasize that panic should not be the immediate reaction since counterterrorism authorities are on the alert and they still manage to thwart possible threats. Nevertheless, the scenario highlights the current complexity of the contemporary security threats in which the international conflicts are more and more likely to proceed into local dangers within the United States.

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Is Iran Activating Sleeper Cells On American Soil? How Tehran’s Recruitment Strategy Is Evolving As Over 3,500 US Troops Land In The Middle East

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Is Iran Activating Sleeper Cells On American Soil? How Tehran’s Recruitment Strategy Is Evolving As Over 3,500 US Troops Land In The Middle East
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