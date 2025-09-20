LIVE TV
Counter Intelligence Kashmir Raids 8 Locations Across Valley In Militant Network Probe

Counter Intelligence Kashmir conducted coordinated raids at eight locations across seven J&K districts, seizing electronic devices and documents linked to suspected militant support networks. No arrests yet; investigations are ongoing.

CIK raids multiple J&K districts, seizes evidence in militant support probe (File photo)
CIK raids multiple J&K districts, seizes evidence in militant support probe (File photo)

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: September 20, 2025 12:19:54 IST

In a significant development, Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Saturday conducted searches at eight locations across seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The raids were part of an ongoing investigation into suspected links between certain individuals and militant outfits operating in the region.

According to officials, the searches were carried out in Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara, Handwara, Pulwama, and Shopian districts. Acting on credible inputs and after obtaining search warrants from a competent court, teams from CIK, assisted by local police and paramilitary forces, moved into the targeted areas early in the morning.

A senior officer familiar with the investigation said the case under probe involves possible support structures that aid and abet militant groups. “The operation was aimed at gathering crucial digital and physical evidence that can help establish the nature and extent of the connections between suspects and militant networks,” he said, requesting anonymity.

Electronic devices and documents seized

Several electronic devices, documents, and other materials were seized during the coordinated raids. All seized items will be sent for forensic examination, which will play a key role in determining the next steps in the investigation. No arrests were confirmed at the time of filing this report, and officials noted that the probe remains in its early stages.

Residents in some of the raided locations reported seeing security forces cordon off houses and conduct thorough searches. While the sudden presence of armed personnel caused momentary concern, there were no reports of disruption or clashes. Authorities maintained that the raids were conducted professionally and with minimal inconvenience to the public.

The CIK has been stepping up its counter-militancy operations in recent months, focusing on dismantling support networks that enable radicalisation, communication, and logistics for militants. Investigations into this case are ongoing, and more developments are expected in the coming days.

