Home > India > Crack Down On Digital Arrest: Two Held For Defrauding A Delhi-Based Doctor Of Rs 15 Lakh

Crack Down On Digital Arrest: Two Held For Defrauding A Delhi-Based Doctor Of Rs 15 Lakh

Delhi Police arrested a bank employee, who had been arranging account numbers for cyber fraud on commission, in a digital arrest scam for defrauding a Delhi-based doctor, officials said on Saturday.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 19:59:45 IST

Delhi Police arrested a bank employee, who had been arranged account numbers for cyber fraud on commission, in a digital arrest scam for defrauding a Delhi-based doctor, officials said on Saturday. 

Police said, “The bank employee, identified as Budhadeb Hazara, was arrested in Kolkata. Hazara provided bank account details to Md. Sahin Khan on commission of ₹1.5 lakhs. Khan was also apprehended from Victoria Hospital, Bangalore.”

“A case of cyber fraud was reported at PS Cyber Central District by a Delhi-based doctor who stated that he was deceived by an imposter posing as a government official. The victim reportedly received a fraudulent “digital arrest” call and was forced to transfer a total sum of ₹14,85,921/- under the threat of legal action,” Police said.

Based on the complaint, a FIR was registered under sections of 170, 384, 388, 420 and 120B of the IPC at the PS Cyber Central.

Nidhin Valsan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central district said,” Through technical surveillance and analysis of digital trails, the team traced the location of the accused in Bengaluru.”

The accused has been identified as Budhadev Hazra (31), who has worked in the loan departments of several banks. He also holds an MBA degree from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. He had allegedly started providing corporate bank accounts to cyber fraudsters on commission under the influence of one John, a resident of Barrackpore in West Bengal, he added.

Four mobile phones have been recovered from both the accused.

Further investigation is underway to locate other accused and trace other suspects linked to this digital fraud racket. 

