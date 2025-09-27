"Deeply saddened": Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to support relief, rescue efforts in Karur stampede

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay’s public rally in Tamil Nadu’s Karur.

In a post on X, Gandhi urged party workers to provide full support to the affected families and work closely with authorities to assist in the ongoing relief efforts.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, that has taken so many precious lives. My heart goes out to their loved ones, and I wish a swift recovery to all those injured. I urge Congress workers and leaders to extend every possible support to the victims and their families, and to work closely with the authorities in relief and rescue efforts,” he wrote.

31 people were killed while 58 others were injured in a stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay’s public rally in Tamil Nadu’s Karur on Saturday evening, officials said.

The massive crowd at Vijay’s rally turned chaotic, triggering panic and a stampede. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Sources said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deepest condolences on the lives lost in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay’s public rally in Tamil Nadu’s Karur. He wished for the speedy recovery of people injured in the incident.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X, she extended her condolences to the families of the victims, stating, “Heartbroken by the tragic stampede in Karur, TN. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy. May they find strength in this difficult time, and may the injured recover soon. I urge all Congress workers in the region to promptly assist the injured and support the families and authorities in relief efforts.”

Kharge also expressed deep distress over the tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur. He urged Congress workers to assist victims and coordinate with authorities for relief and medical support.

“Deeply distressed by the unfortunate and tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which claimed the lives of several innocent people. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We pray for the swift recovery of the injured. I urge all Congress workers to provide every possible assistance to the victims and their families and work alongside the authorities in relief and prompt medical assistance,” he posted on X.

DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who arrived at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur following the Chief Minister’s instructions, stated that MK Stalin will visit Karur tomorrow (Sunday) to assess the situation and meet with the victims and their families. He added that instructions have been given to private hospitals not to collect charges from the injured and to provide all necessary medical care.

“Till now, 31 people have died in the stampede, and 58 people have been admitted to the hospital. After the stampede incident, the CM immediately enquired and ordered the district collector, SP, and me to rush to the hospital, advising us to call extra doctors and provide proper treatment… Tomorrow, the Chief Minister will come here himself. As of now, 46 persons are in a private hospital, and 12 persons are admitted to a government hospital for treatment,” Senthil Balaji told reporters. (ANI)

