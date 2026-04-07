Delhi Assembly Security Breach: Accused Sarabjit Singh Says He Is ‘Mentally Unwell’, Court Remands To Eight Days Of Police Custody

A major security breach occurred at the Delhi Assembly when a vehicle entered the high security assembly and drove down the driveway, raising significant alarm about the safety of the building. The individual was identified by Delhi Police as Sarabjit Singh of Pilibhit District in Uttar Pradesh . According to authorities, an immediate reaction occurred from law enforcement officials who acted with haste due to extreme panic raised in response to the breach of The Delhi Assembly’s perimeters and initiated an investigation regarding any possible security lapses. The Tis Hazari Court in Delhi has remanded him to eight days in police custody.

Delhi police also reported that upon entering the Assembly through one of the gates, Singh proceeded to enter an area that should have been sealed off due to its high level of security when he placed a bouquet of flowers within the Speaker’s vehicle and exited the premises. Law enforcement expressed great frustration at the speed with which he was able to gain access and exit the premises, citing that because of the heightened level of security surrounding the Assembly, this presents serious concerns with regards to the assembly floor as well as unsecured individual freedoms.

Delhi Assembly Breach: Family Claims Accused Is “Mentally Unstable”, Undergoing Treatment

During the investigation into Singh’s actions, members of his family provided law enforcement with documentation indicating that he suffers from mental illness and receives treatment for his condition. According to family members, Singh has displayed instability and unpredictable behaviour for several months prior to this incident.

A representative of law enforcement confirmed this assertion stating, “Family members reported that his emotional state was not appropriate. All aspects of this case are currently being verified.” In addition, the individuals who made this report also identified that he had previously had no involvement in criminal activities, adding a complication to the investigation.

Delhi Assembly Breach: Investigators Are Examining Movements Before Crime

The officers are currently conducting an investigation into the suspect’s movements prior to the commission of the crime. According to reports from law enforcement, the suspect left his house on 4/1 and travelled to multiple different locations before arriving in Delhi. Reportedly, the suspect did not stay in contact with family prior to travelling to Delhi, raising severe concern from family members due to not having contact.

According to family members, their relative’s mood and behaviour can change when in this type of situation, as well as indicate that “his mental health is disturbed… nothing he says will be taken seriously,” as well as the difficulties associated with managing his mental health. Law enforcement are working to establish the suspect’s route and reasons for being within Assembly at the time of the crime.

Delhi Assembly Breach: Missing Nephew Angle and Ongoing Investigation

Additionally, evidence suggests that the accused may have been searching for an unidentified relative (his nephew) prior to committing the offence. Police confirmed that a report had been filed with respect to this person and that the accused travelled from another location to Delhi searching for this person.

Although these details have emerged during the investigation, the motive for the alleged offence remains unknown. Investigators continue to examine all possible angles, including the accused’s mental health history and any recent activity. In addition, this incident has prompted an examination of security measures at the Delhi Assembly, with a view to preventing this type of occurrence from happening again.

Also Read: Delhi Horror: 22-Year-Old Son Kills Father, Uncle After Drunken Fight In Dwarka Home, Arrested By Police