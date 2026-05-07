Delhi Man Sets Pregnant Wife On Fire Over Dowry, She Forgives Him; Court Makes Shocking U-Turn In 25-Year-Old Case

In a case that goes back more than 25 years, the Delhi High Court has reduced the jail sentence of a man convicted for setting his pregnant wife on fire over dowry demands after the woman told the Court that she had forgiven him and was now living with him again. The order was passed on May 4 by Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav, who upheld the conviction of the husband, Raju, along with his mother, Bardi Devi, and brother Shambhu in the marital cruelty case. However, considering the woman’s plea for leniency and the fact that the family had reconciled, the Delhi High Court modified their sentence to the period already undergone in custody. The Court also made strong remarks about the dowry system, calling the case a painful reminder of how greed for material possessions can destroy human relationships.

Delhi Court Says Dowry Greed Blinds People And Destroys Families

As per barandbench, while delivering the judgment, the Court said the case showed the harsh reality of dowry-related violence in society. The ruling stated, “Cases like the instant case are apparently a testament of the evils of dowry system and the extent of greed of materialistic possessions has blinded the humans.”

The Delhi High Court noted that despite the seriousness of the allegations and the severe burns suffered by the woman, she had now chosen to forgive her husband and in-laws and continue her life with them.

Pregnant Woman Was Allegedly Burnt Alive Inside Matrimonial Home In Rajapuri

As per reports, the case relates to an incident that happened in November 2000 at Savita’s matrimonial home in Rajapuri in Delhi. According to the prosecution, Savita was repeatedly harassed and tortured because of dowry demands.

The prosecution told the Court that during the incident, her mother-in-law, Bardi Devi and brother-in-law Shambhu allegedly held her hands while her husband Raju set her on fire.

The Delhi Court also recorded that the matter was not immediately reported to the police. Savita was not taken to a hospital after suffering burn injuries. Instead, she was sent to her parental home, where she received local and Ayurvedic treatment. At the time of the incident, Savita was pregnant. She later gave birth to a baby girl.

FIR Was Filed Months Later After Delivery Of Her Child

The complaint in the case was filed several months after the incident. Around 20 days after delivering her daughter, Savita approached the police and lodged a complaint on April 13, 2001.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered at Dabri police station in Delhi. Raju, Bardi Devi and Shambhu were charged under Sections 307, 498A and 342 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The charges included attempted murder, cruelty to a married woman and wrongful confinement, according to reports.

In January 2004, a trial court convicted all three accused. They were sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for attempt to murder, one year for marital cruelty and six months for wrongful confinement.

Woman Told Delhi High Court She Has Forgiven Husband And In-Laws

The three convicts later approached the Delhi High Court in appeal. They did not challenge their conviction and argued only on the question of punishment.

As per barandbench, Savita personally appeared before the Court along with her husband and brother-in-law. She informed the Court that the dispute had been resolved and said she did not want any action against them. She also submitted an affidavit stating that she was now living with Raju again. The Court recorded that Savita and Raju now have five children together, including three children born after the 2000 incident.

State Opposed Leniency, But Court Said Family Peace Should Not Be Disturbed

The State opposed reducing the sentence. The Additional Public Prosecutor argued that Savita still carried visible burn scars on her body and could also have “invisible scars on her psyche.”

However, the Delhi High Court said courts often come across cases where people who were once fighting bitterly later reconcile and rebuild their lives together. The judge observed, “Indeed women have very large heart.”

The Court further said that sending the convicts back to jail after more than two decades would disturb the peace restored within the family. “Any sentence at this stage involving further custody would ruin the cordiality, which she has achieved in her revived relationship with her husband Appellant-Raju,” the Court said.

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