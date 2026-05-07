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Home > Regionals News > Hyderabad Shocker: Undercover Woman Cop Approached By 40 Men During 3-Hour Patrol Walk, Faces Harassment And Lewd Remarks | WATCH

Hyderabad Shocker: Undercover Woman Cop Approached By 40 Men During 3-Hour Patrol Walk, Faces Harassment And Lewd Remarks | WATCH

Hyderabad: A late-night undercover patrol in Hyderabad has brought renewed attention to the safety challenges women face on public streets after dark. During the operation, a senior woman police officer walking in plain clothes was allegedly approached by nearly 40 men and faced harassment, unwanted advances and inappropriate remarks over the course of a three-hour patrol.

Hyderabad Shocker: Undercover Woman Cop Approached By 40 Men During 3-Hour Patrol Walk Faces Harassment And Lewd Remarks (Via X)
Hyderabad Shocker: Undercover Woman Cop Approached By 40 Men During 3-Hour Patrol Walk Faces Harassment And Lewd Remarks (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 14:37 IST

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Hyderabad Shocker: Undercover Woman Cop Approached By 40 Men During 3-Hour Patrol Walk, Faces Harassment And Lewd Remarks | WATCH

Hyderabad: A late-night undercover operation in Hyderabad has exposed the disturbing reality many women continue to face on city streets after dark. In a shocking incident, a senior woman police officer was allegedly approached by nearly 40 men and subjected to harassment and inappropriate remarks during a 3-hour patrol walk conducted in plain clothes.

The operation, carried out to assess women’s safety on the streets, has now triggered widespread discussion online after details of the patrol emerged.

Senior Woman Officer Goes Undercover

According to reports, the late-night field operation was led by B Sumathi, Hyderabad’s first woman police commissioner in Greater Hyderabad. Dressed as an ordinary civilian, she reportedly walked through several public areas between around 12:30 am and 3:30 am to understand the challenges women face at night.

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Furthermore, during the patrol, multiple men allegedly approached her, passed lewd comments and attempted to engage her despite her visible discomfort. The operation reportedly led to several roadside harassers being identified and detained.

Operation Exposes Safety Concerns

Police sources said the exercise was aimed at testing the effectiveness of policing and understanding how unsafe certain stretches of the city become for women after midnight.

Officials reportedly found that many men roaming the streets targeted lone women, especially in dimly lit or less crowded areas. The findings from the patrol are expected to be used to strengthen surveillance, patrolling and women’s safety measures across Hyderabad.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns around harassment in public spaces, even in major metropolitan cities.

Social Media Reacts Strongly

The news quickly went viral online, with many users expressing anger and concern over the behaviour faced by the officer despite her being part of law enforcement.

Several social media users praised the undercover operation, saying it revealed the “ground reality” women deal with regularly. Others demanded stricter punishment for harassment and increased night patrolling in vulnerable areas.

Many also appreciated the officer’s decision to personally experience the situation instead of relying only on reports from field teams.  Telangana Police, particularly through initiatives like SHE Teams, has previously conducted undercover operations to crack down on harassment and stalking in public spaces.

Officials are now expected to review the findings of the patrol and identify areas where security arrangements and police visibility need to be increased.

ALSO READ: Meerut Horror: Man Lives With Daughter’s Skeleton For 4 Months, Uses Perfume To Hide Smell; Arrested

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Hyderabad Shocker: Undercover Woman Cop Approached By 40 Men During 3-Hour Patrol Walk, Faces Harassment And Lewd Remarks | WATCH
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Hyderabad Shocker: Undercover Woman Cop Approached By 40 Men During 3-Hour Patrol Walk, Faces Harassment And Lewd Remarks | WATCH
Hyderabad Shocker: Undercover Woman Cop Approached By 40 Men During 3-Hour Patrol Walk, Faces Harassment And Lewd Remarks | WATCH

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