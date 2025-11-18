LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Bangladesh news Lava Agni 4 battery bengaluru Chennai news delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Bangladesh news Lava Agni 4 battery bengaluru Chennai news delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Bangladesh news Lava Agni 4 battery bengaluru Chennai news delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Bangladesh news Lava Agni 4 battery bengaluru Chennai news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Bangladesh news Lava Agni 4 battery bengaluru Chennai news delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Bangladesh news Lava Agni 4 battery bengaluru Chennai news delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Bangladesh news Lava Agni 4 battery bengaluru Chennai news delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Bangladesh news Lava Agni 4 battery bengaluru Chennai news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi NCR Residents Wake Up To GRAP 4: Air Pollution Hits Emergency Levels, Hazardous Thick Smog Coveres The Region

Delhi NCR Residents Wake Up To GRAP 4: Air Pollution Hits Emergency Levels, Hazardous Thick Smog Coveres The Region

Delhi-NCR residents woke up to extremely poor air on Tuesday as authorities activated GRAP 4, the highest pollution-control stage. Several parts of the region reported emergency-level air quality, with a thick blanket of smog reducing visibility and increasing health risks. The strictest restrictions are now in force to control rising pollution levels across the region.

GRAP 4 Imposed
GRAP 4 Imposed

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 18, 2025 09:20:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi NCR Residents Wake Up To GRAP 4: Air Pollution Hits Emergency Levels, Hazardous Thick Smog Coveres The Region

The residents of National Capital is facing severe crisis of fresh air. The air pollution in Delhi NCR has reached extremely hazardous levels as several regions witnessed +600 AQI. 

Areas such as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad reported toxic air that now poses serious risks to public health. Authorities responded to the situation by enforcing GRAP Stage 4, the highest alert under the Graded Response Action Plan.

The measure aims to slow rising pollution by applying strict controls across the region. Officials also warned residents to reduce outdoor activity as pollution levels continue to remain in the emergency category.

Restrictions In GRAP 4: 

GRAP 4 clearly means – Dangerous. Its an emergency pollution zone, banning the entry of trucks into Delhi, except vehicles carrying essential goods or using cleaner fuels such as CNG, LNG, electricity, or BS-VI diesel.

Non-essential commercial vehicles from outside Delhi also face restrictions. Construction work at public and government project sites stops immediately.

Offices in the public and private sectors receive directions to allow or implement 50 percent work-from-home. All rules under Stages 1, 2, and 3 continue together. These combined restrictions aim to control the rapid rise in toxic air across the region.

Restrictions In GRAP 3:

When air quality reaches the “Severe” category, GRAP Stage 3 begins. Authorities stop non-essential construction activities such as excavation, piling, and demolition.

They also ban BS-III and BS-IV diesel vehicles across Delhi-NCR to reduce pollution from ageing engines. Monitoring teams check stone crushers, mining areas, and heavy machines that use diesel.

Schools up to Class 5 may close if pollution remains unsafe for young children. Agencies also issue fines and legal notices against violators. These steps aim to bring down major dust and emission sources during severe pollution days.

Restrictions In GRAP 2:

GRAP Stage 2 introduces tougher steps when pollution levels show a clear rise. Authorities enforce a complete ban on diesel generator sets, except for emergency services.

Parking rates increase across the NCR to discourage private vehicle use. Agencies deploy anti-smog teams to sprinkle water and control roadside dust in crowded areas.

Officials also prepare to restrict BS-IV diesel vehicles if emissions continue to grow. These measures aim to cut exhaust-related pollution and reduce the movement of older vehicles that release higher levels of harmful particulates.

Restrictions In GRAP 1:

Under GRAP Stage 1, authorities place early restrictions to reduce emissions from everyday sources. This stage enforces a ban on the use of coal in small eateries, dhabas, and restaurants.

 It also stops open burning of waste in public and private areas. Teams on the ground take preventive steps to limit dust and smoke from local sources. Civic bodies increase inspections, target small pollution hotspots, and ensure that basic compliance improves across markets and residential zones.

These first-level measures aim to prevent pollution from rising when air quality begins to weaken.

Must Read: Tamil Nadu Weather: Chennai Hit By Heavy Rain, IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till Nov 22; Will Schools Remain Closed?

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 9:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: air-pollutionDelhi AQIGRAP 4home-hero-pos-6

RELATED News

Lalu Prasad Yadav Breaks Silence On Family Fight, Bihar Election Loss, Says He’ll ‘Deal With’ Tejashwi-Rohini Clash

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: Nephew Killed by Uncles After Heated Bihar Poll Argument in Guna

Saudi Arabia Bus Crash: Death Toll Rises To 45 As Hyderabad Umrah Pilgrims’ Bus Bursts Into Flames After Tanker Collision Near Madinah, Only One Survives

Caught On Cam: Taxi Driver Attacks Rivals With Long Knife At Bengaluru Airport; CISF Swiftly Overpowers Accused Sohail Ahmed

Tamil Nadu Weather: Chennai Hit By Heavy Rain, IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till Nov 22; Will Schools Remain Closed?

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slip At Opening Bell; Global Jitters Hit Dalal Street

Delhi NCR Residents Wake Up To GRAP 4: Air Pollution Hits Emergency Levels, Hazardous Thick Smog Coveres The Region

Bangladesh: Unrest And Violence Erupt After ICT Awards Death Sentence To Sheikh Hasina, Highways Blocked, Clashes Reported Across Cities

Lava Agni 4 India Launch – What You Need to Know About Display, Camera, Price & More

Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Power, JSW Energy, BSE, PhysicsWallah, 5paisa And Many Other In Focus Today

Zubeen Garg’s Birth Anniversary: Revisiting The Legendary Singer’s Iconic Songs And Career-Defining Moments

Tamil Nadu Weather: Chennai Hit By Heavy Rain, IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till Nov 22; Will Schools Remain Closed?

Chennai Rain Alert: Are Schools Open Today?

Iran Shuts Door On Visa Free Entry For Indians, But Why?

NDA MLAs To Meet Today, Bihar Awaits Big Announcement

Delhi NCR Residents Wake Up To GRAP 4: Air Pollution Hits Emergency Levels, Hazardous Thick Smog Coveres The Region

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi NCR Residents Wake Up To GRAP 4: Air Pollution Hits Emergency Levels, Hazardous Thick Smog Coveres The Region

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi NCR Residents Wake Up To GRAP 4: Air Pollution Hits Emergency Levels, Hazardous Thick Smog Coveres The Region
Delhi NCR Residents Wake Up To GRAP 4: Air Pollution Hits Emergency Levels, Hazardous Thick Smog Coveres The Region
Delhi NCR Residents Wake Up To GRAP 4: Air Pollution Hits Emergency Levels, Hazardous Thick Smog Coveres The Region
Delhi NCR Residents Wake Up To GRAP 4: Air Pollution Hits Emergency Levels, Hazardous Thick Smog Coveres The Region

QUICK LINKS