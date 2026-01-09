LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Shivers On Season’s Coldest Day; Noida And Gurugram Witness Unexpected Winter Rain, Alerting Residents Nationwide

Delhi Shivers On Season's Coldest Day; Noida And Gurugram Witness Unexpected Winter Rain, Alerting Residents Nationwide

Delhi-NCR witnessed its coldest day of the 2026 season as unexpected winter rain lashed Delhi, Noida and Gurugram. Dense fog, a minimum temperature of 4.6°C, and a Western Disturbance worsened the chill, making commuting difficult and intensifying cold wave conditions.

Delhi-NCR Shivers on Coldest Day of 2026 as Surprise Winter Rain Hits Region (Pc: ANI)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 9, 2026 13:52:56 IST

Delhi Shivers On Season’s Coldest Day; Noida And Gurugram Witness Unexpected Winter Rain, Alerting Residents Nationwide

The people living in the Delhi-NCR area were astonished by the unexpected winter plot twist this Friday. A downpour all of a sudden took place in the areas of Gurugram, Delhi, and Noida.

Besides, the very early morning rain, which lasted from around 6:00 AM onwards, not only made the already very cold conditions across the plains even worse but also did not bring any good to the people. 

The thick fog that is still covering the city has caused a considerable decrease in temperature, and the city has reported a minimum temperature of 4.6°C at Safdarjung, which is the lowest recorded temperature for the 2026 season till now. The northwest’s cold and dry air, along with the humid chill, has turned the commuting into nothing less than a shivering torture.

Meteorological Shifts and Rainfall Expansion

A localized weather system caused the sudden precipitation, which was not included in the initial forecasts, and thus the tri-city region received trace to moderate rainfall.

Gurugram experienced the most regular downpour while the showers rapidly moved to central and south Delhi, soaking places like Rajpath, India Gate, and the IGI Airport.

The “surprise” rains are the result of a passing Western Disturbance interacting with local humidity, thus creating a damp chill that feels much more intense than dry cold. 

Meteorologists claim that the rain will only have a very short-lived effect in cleansing the air of particulates, as the resulting higher humidity is going to thicken the morning fog for the next 48 hours.

Cold Day Statistics and Temperature Extremes

Statistically, the year 2026 has been very brutal for Delhi from the very beginning, as the city experienced its third “cold day” of the month last Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has established a specific criterion for declaring a cold day, which is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature remains 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below the seasonal normal.

After the first two days of cold on January 6 and 7, today’s fall to 4.6 degrees Celsius is an important moment in the ongoing cold wave. Daily highs are hardly around 16 degrees Celsius, and the area is officially experiencing a very cold period that will last until at least the middle of next week with the same intensity.

Also Read: Weather Update Today: Dense Fog To Blanket North India As Cold Wave Intensifies, Alert Issued

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 1:52 PM IST
Tags: coldest day 2026delhi weatherDelhi-NCR cold wavewinter rain

Delhi Shivers On Season’s Coldest Day; Noida And Gurugram Witness Unexpected Winter Rain, Alerting Residents Nationwide

