Delhi Student Suicide: St Columba’s School Suspends Headmaster, 3 Teachers After FIR Names Them in 16-Year-Old’s Death

Delhi Student Suicide: Two days after a 16-year-old student of St Columba’s School died by suicide, the school has suspended the headmaster and three teachers who were named in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the teenager’s father, according to a report by NDTV. Shourya Patil, a Class 10 student, jumped from the platform of Rajendra Place Metro Station on Tuesday. He left behind a note blaming his teachers for the harassment he endured.

Delhi Student Suicide Note, FIR Names School Staff For Mental Harassment

In his note, Shourya wrote, “Sorry mummy, aapka itni bar dil toda, ab last bar todunga. School ki teachers ab hai hi aise, kya bolu”

In an FIR filed on Wednesday, Shourya’s father, Pradeep Patil, accused the headmaster for classes 5 to 10, Aparajita Pal, and teachers Julie Varghese, Manu Kalra, and Yukti Aggarwal Mahajan of subjecting his son to mental harassment.

The FIR alleges that Shourya was repeatedly scolded for minor issues. Pradeep claimed that Julie Varghese had threatened to expel Shourya and issue a transfer certificate just four days before his death.

According to the FIR, Manu Kalra had physically pushed Shourya, while Yukti Mahajan allegedly mocked him during a dramatics class on the day he died. Pradeep said Mahajan’s comments, which ridiculed Shourya’s performance and dismissed his tears, left him deeply distressed.

St Columba’s School Suspends Staff

In identical letters to the staff, the school’s principal, Robert Fernandes, confirmed the suspensions, stating they will remain in effect until further notice.

“This is to inform you that the school has been made aware of an FIR registered against you, bearing No. 336A Tis Hazari Court, dated 19th November 2025. In view of the seriousness of the allegations, the competent authority has decided to place you under suspension with immediate effect,” the principal wrote.

He further instructed, “You shall remain under suspension till the completion of the investigation and further orders from the competent authority. During the period of suspension, you are required to remain available for any official communication or inquiry, and you must not visit the school premises or interact with students, staff, or parents without prior written permission from the administration.”

Delhi Government Orders High-Level Inquiry

On Thursday, the Delhi government directed a high-level inquiry into Shourya’s death. The Directorate of Education announced the formation of a five-member committee, chaired by Joint Director Harshit Jain, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and assess administrative accountability.

The committee has been tasked with submitting a comprehensive report within three days, with the goal of establishing all facts objectively.

