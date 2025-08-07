Donald Trump Appears In Samastipur? Forged Document In The Name Of US President Submitted In Bihar For Resident Certificate, Rejected

District Administration foiled a bizarre attempt to forge a residential certificate in the name of US President Donald Trump in the Samastipur district of Bihar, officials said on Wednesday, adding that a first information report has been registered.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Brajesh Kumar said, “An attempt was made to create a residence certificate in the name of the US president, which has been tracked down. Information regarding this has been given to the cyber cell. An FIR has been lodged to investigate the issue.”

Surjewala Slammed the SIR Of Electoral Rolls In Bihar

As this news surfaces, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, referring to a media report, slammed the electoral roll revision in Bihar and called it ‘fraud’ and a ‘way to steal votes’.

बहुत लोग इसे मज़ाक़ समझ मुस्कुरा देंगे और आगे बढ़ जायेंगे, पर जरा सोचिये….. 👉 ये इस बात का सबसे बड़ा सबूत है कि बिहार में ‘इलेक्टोरल रोल रिवीजन’ की पूरी प्रक्रिया धोखाधड़ी है, और वोट चोरी करने का तरीका है । 👉 चुनाव आयोग द्वारा 65,00,000 (65 लाख) बिहार के मतदाताओं का वोट काट… https://t.co/277HznWAo6 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 6, 2025



In a post on X, Surjewala wrote, “Many people will smile at this as a joke and move on, but just think about it. This is the biggest proof that the entire process of ‘electoral roll revision’ in Bihar is a fraud and a way to steal votes.”

The Election Commission’s act of striking off 6,500,000 (65 lakh) voters from Bihar is a direct attack on electoral democracy. The fraud is now evident to all, which is what Congress and Rahul Gandhi are fighting against, he said.

Similar Incidents In The Past

Earlier in June, following the ‘Dog Babu’ incident in Patna where a dog was issued a residential certificate, a similar incident occurred in Nawada, Bihar.

An application for a residential certificate was submitted in the name of “Dogesh Babu,” with a dog’s photo, prompting the Nawada District Magistrate to order action.

The DM has instructed the local police to file an FIR and investigate the matter thoroughly.

