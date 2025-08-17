‘Don’t Think Biharis Are Weak’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Fierce Attack On PM Modi, EC In Voter Adhikar Yatra

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday accused the Election Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to scam the people of Bihar by carrying out a “conspiracy” to cut the names of people from the voter list.

“Narendra Modi is dead set on destroying the lives of the youth of Bihar. Modi makes the illiterate clap for him and does politics. But our politics is about providing jobs to everyone. Today that is why we are here. Election Commission, Modi, Bihario ko choona lagana chahate hai (want to scam the people of Bihar). Do not think of Biharis as weak,” Yadav said.

Addressing the ‘Vote Adhikar rally’ in Sasaram here, organised by Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav said that there is a big conspiracy which the opposition parties are fighting against. He alleged that after names of voters are deleted from electoral rolls, people will find that names from pension lists and ration lists will also be cut.

“Now if names are cut in voter list, then they will cut names from pension, ration lists, this is a big conspiracy, and we need fight it together and protect the right to vote/ I am here to tell you, that your fight will be fought by Rahul Gandhi, people of Mahagathbandhan, and Tejashwi. Now you tell whether you will support us or not, raise your hands and give us your blessings,” Yadav added.

“The people of BJP, are getting the Election Commission to do the work that they are unable to do themselves, which means they are snatching your rights from you,” the Bihar LoP said.

The RJD leader further recalled the words of socialist leader and freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia, who advocated for ensuring voting rights maintain power with the downtrodden.

“Lalu and Lohia have always been saying that ‘Rule of votes means the rule of small’. Our Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar has given us all this right, gave us a power of vote. Whether it is someone poor, or rich, powerful, everyone has the right to give one vote, which is given by the Constitution,” he said.

Congress is organizing a massive Vote Adhikar rally, starting from Bihar’s Sasaram, against the Election Commission for carrying out the Special Intensive Revision in the poll bound state. The opposition, also called the mahagathbandahan in Bihar, has alleged that the SIR is an attempt to cut the legitimate votes of the people.

(With ANI Inputs)

