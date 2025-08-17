LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Don’t Think Biharis Are Weak’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Fierce Attack On PM Modi, EC In Voter Adhikar Yatra

‘Don’t Think Biharis Are Weak’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Fierce Attack On PM Modi, EC In Voter Adhikar Yatra

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused PM Modi and the Election Commission of a “conspiracy” to cut names from Bihar’s voter list, warning it could extend to pension and ration lists. Speaking at Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Adhikar rally, he vowed to defend people’s rights.

Tejashwi Yadav accuses PM Modi, EC of ‘vote theft conspiracy’ at Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar rally (Photo: ANI)
Tejashwi Yadav accuses PM Modi, EC of ‘vote theft conspiracy’ at Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar rally (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 17, 2025 15:29:48 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday accused the Election Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to scam the people of Bihar by carrying out a “conspiracy” to cut the names of people from the voter list.

“Narendra Modi is dead set on destroying the lives of the youth of Bihar. Modi makes the illiterate clap for him and does politics. But our politics is about providing jobs to everyone. Today that is why we are here. Election Commission, Modi, Bihario ko choona lagana chahate hai (want to scam the people of Bihar). Do not think of Biharis as weak,” Yadav said.

Addressing the ‘Vote Adhikar rally’ in Sasaram here, organised by Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav said that there is a big conspiracy which the opposition parties are fighting against. He alleged that after names of voters are deleted from electoral rolls, people will find that names from pension lists and ration lists will also be cut.

“Now if names are cut in voter list, then they will cut names from pension, ration lists, this is a big conspiracy, and we need fight it together and protect the right to vote/ I am here to tell you, that your fight will be fought by Rahul Gandhi, people of Mahagathbandhan, and Tejashwi. Now you tell whether you will support us or not, raise your hands and give us your blessings,” Yadav added.

“The people of BJP, are getting the Election Commission to do the work that they are unable to do themselves, which means they are snatching your rights from you,” the Bihar LoP said.

The RJD leader further recalled the words of socialist leader and freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia, who advocated for ensuring voting rights maintain power with the downtrodden.

“Lalu and Lohia have always been saying that ‘Rule of votes means the rule of small’. Our Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar has given us all this right, gave us a power of vote. Whether it is someone poor, or rich, powerful, everyone has the right to give one vote, which is given by the Constitution,” he said.

Congress is organizing a massive Vote Adhikar rally, starting from Bihar’s Sasaram, against the Election Commission for carrying out the Special Intensive Revision in the poll bound state. The opposition, also called the mahagathbandahan in Bihar, has alleged that the SIR is an attempt to cut the legitimate votes of the people. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Voter Adhikar Yatra: ‘We Will Put An End To Vote Theft And Expose The Truth Of SIR’ Says Rahul Gandhi

Tags: pm modi’tejashwi yadavVote Adhikar Yatra

RELATED News

ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

LATEST NEWS

‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
‘Don’t Think Biharis Are Weak’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Fierce Attack On PM Modi, EC In Voter Adhikar Yatra

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Don’t Think Biharis Are Weak’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Fierce Attack On PM Modi, EC In Voter Adhikar Yatra

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Don’t Think Biharis Are Weak’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Fierce Attack On PM Modi, EC In Voter Adhikar Yatra
‘Don’t Think Biharis Are Weak’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Fierce Attack On PM Modi, EC In Voter Adhikar Yatra
‘Don’t Think Biharis Are Weak’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Fierce Attack On PM Modi, EC In Voter Adhikar Yatra
‘Don’t Think Biharis Are Weak’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Fierce Attack On PM Modi, EC In Voter Adhikar Yatra

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?