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Home > India > Meet Dr. Sukanta Majumdar: From Academic To Union Minister, Strengthening BJP’s Strategy In West Bengal Ahead Of The 2026 Assembly Elections

Meet Dr. Sukanta Majumdar: From Academic To Union Minister, Strengthening BJP’s Strategy In West Bengal Ahead Of The 2026 Assembly Elections

Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State and Balurghat MP, is emerging as a key leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party as it strengthens its strategy in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

(Photo: Sukanta Majumdar via X)
(Photo: Sukanta Majumdar via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 15, 2026 12:29:04 IST

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Meet Dr. Sukanta Majumdar: From Academic To Union Minister, Strengthening BJP’s Strategy In West Bengal Ahead Of The 2026 Assembly Elections

Sukanta Majumdar is one of the major leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal and is now playing a visible role at the party as the party gears up to contest the 2026 Assembly elections.

Who Is Sukanta Majumdar?

Majumdar is a current Union Minister of State (Education and Development) in the North Eastern Region and has been increasing his political profile despite representing the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament. Being a widely recognised face of the BJP, in terms of grassroots connect and organisational proficiency, he is said to be a key figure in the BJP strategy to increase its reach in the complicated politics of West Bengal.

Sukanta Majumdar: Taking BJP To Grassroots in West Bengal

Majumdar had a bright academic career before he joined active politics. He was a professor and researcher in botany and was being recognized in the academic circles before becoming a person in public life. His transition to politics comes as the general pattern of professionals entering into the government and service. Throughout the years, Majumdar has relied on his academic experience and organisational networks to enhance the base of BJP in the grassroots in West Bengal, by building cadres networks, outreach to young voters and refining the campaign message of the party throughout the state.

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Sukanta Majumdar: West Bengal 2026 Assembly Elections

It is a foregone conclusion that, as the 2026 Assembly elections are near, Majumdar will make a significant contribution to the BJP electoral plan in the state. The party leaders regard him as a liaison among central leadership and local organisational structure of the party. With the growing politics in West Bengal, the role played by Majumdar in rallying support, campaign scheduling, and base building is presumably bound to be even greater. His increasing visibility in the BJP underscores the campaigns made by the BJP to place strong regional leaders as it gears up to a high stake electoral battle in the state.

Also Read: Who Is Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury? The Rise Of INC’s Veteran Legislator In West Bengal; A Look At His Political Journey

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 12:29 PM IST
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Tags: Dr Sukanta Majumdar profilesukanta majumdarSukanta Majumdar BJP leaderSukanta Majumdar Union MinisterWest Bengal 2026 Assembly ElectionsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Election 2026

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Meet Dr. Sukanta Majumdar: From Academic To Union Minister, Strengthening BJP’s Strategy In West Bengal Ahead Of The 2026 Assembly Elections

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Meet Dr. Sukanta Majumdar: From Academic To Union Minister, Strengthening BJP’s Strategy In West Bengal Ahead Of The 2026 Assembly Elections
Meet Dr. Sukanta Majumdar: From Academic To Union Minister, Strengthening BJP’s Strategy In West Bengal Ahead Of The 2026 Assembly Elections
Meet Dr. Sukanta Majumdar: From Academic To Union Minister, Strengthening BJP’s Strategy In West Bengal Ahead Of The 2026 Assembly Elections
Meet Dr. Sukanta Majumdar: From Academic To Union Minister, Strengthening BJP’s Strategy In West Bengal Ahead Of The 2026 Assembly Elections

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