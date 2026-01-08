Faridabad Horror: Shooting Coach Booked for Sexual Assault of 17-Year-Old National-Level Shooter

Faridabad police on January 6, 2026, lodged an FIR against a shooting coach for alleged sexual assault on a 17-year-old national-level shooter at the Surajkund hotel.​

The Incident: Post-Competition Assault

The shooting coach committed the crime on December 16, 2025, after the national-level competition at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi, in Tughlakabad. He tricked the minor girl into the hotel lobby of Surajkund, saying he would review her performance, then he forced her into his room for a “focused discussion.” There, he raped her and threatened that if she told anyone, he would ruin her career and hurt her family.​

Victim’s Brave Complaint

The girl’s mother complained to the Women’s Police Station, NIT Faridabad, on January 6, which led to prompt action. As the victim was a minor at the time of the incident, the case is subject to Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 351(2) of the Indian Penal Code.​

Police Probe Underway

The police are working on collecting the CCTV footage of the hotel, call records, travel details, and getting witness statements from the staff. The police are focusing on forensic and electronic evidence, and a senior officer said, “The allegations are serious. We are following the due process.” The coach is still absconding while police teams are working on his arrest.​

Rising Concerns in Sports

This case reveals a pattern of coaching that leads to abuse reminiscent of previous controversies. Sports authorities are advising the athletes to report any kind of exploitation without any delay for their safety.