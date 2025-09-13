February 2020 Delhi Riots Case: Supreme Court Adjourns Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid And Eight Others To September 19

The Supreme Court on Friday, September 12, 2025, adjourned the bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and six others to September 19, 2025. These bail please are related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in the national capital. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria said it received the files very late and didn’t get the time to read. The apex court bench thereby fixed the bail pleas of Umar, Sharjeel and seven others– Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Shadab Ahmed, Abdul Khalid Saifi and Gulfisha Fatima — for hearing to September 19, Friday as reported in the ANI.

What did Umar’s counsel senior advocate Trideep Pais say?

On Thursday, 11th September 2025, Umar Khalid opposed the framing of charges in the 2020 Delhi riots “larger conspiracy” case. The arguments on framing of charges were being held before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai. Umar Khalid’s counsel senior advocate Trideep Pais said, “”I have spent five years in custody in this joke of an FIR. This FIR doesn’t have the sanctity of law.” The Special Cell of Delhi Police is investigating this case.

When was Umar Khalid arrested?

On September 14, 2020, former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police for his alleged role in the Delhi riots that had left 53 people dead. In December 2024, Umar was granted a seven-day interim bail to attend a family wedding.

What happened in the Delhi riots in 2020?

On February 23, 2020, riots had started in the Northeast Delhi. In these riots, 53 people died and many people were left injured.

