Flight Tickets To Delhi, Mumbai May Soon Become 22 Times Costlier? Here’s What We Know

Passengers travelling through Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport or Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport may soon have to pay much higher user charges. According to a report by the Economic Times, these charges, which are included in airline tickets, could rise by as much as 22 times.

The increase follows an order by the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT). The tribunal redefined the formula for calculating airport tariffs for the period between 2009 and 2014. Because of this new calculation, the two major airports now owe more than Rs 50,000 crore in dues for those years. This amount is expected to be recovered through higher passenger fees, landing charges, and parking charges, which will directly affect airfares.

However, the TDSAT order has been challenged in the Supreme Court. The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) and several airlines, including Lufthansa, Air France, and Gulf Air, have filed petitions. A Supreme Court bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Nilay Vipinchandra Anjaria is scheduled to hear the matter on Wednesday.

If the order is implemented, passengers may see a sharp rise in the user development fee (UDF). People aware of the case told ET that the domestic UDF at Delhi airport could jump to Rs 1,261 from the current Rs 129. For international passengers, it could increase to Rs 6,356 instead of Rs 650. In Mumbai, domestic flyers could be charged Rs 3,856 instead of Rs 175, while international passengers might have to pay Rs 13,495 instead of Rs 615.

TDSAT acts as an appellate tribunal for disputes related to telecom and airport economic regulation.

Government officials have raised concerns about the potential impact on air travel. They believe such a steep hike could slow passenger growth and make flying unaffordable for many people. One official told ET that passengers should not suffer because of long-running legal disputes. According to the official, this sudden rise in charges would force airlines to increase fares immediately, as airports operate like natural monopolies and airlines have no choice but to pass on the extra cost.

