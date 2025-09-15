Former Bureaucrat Amit Khare Appointed Secretary To Vice President CP Radhakrishnan

Former bureaucrat IAS (JH: 1985) (Retd) Amit Khare has been appointed secretary to Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan. The appointment of the 1985-batch officer of the Jharkhand cadre has been approved by the appointments committee of the cabinet. According to a Department of Personnel and Training order issued on September 14, 2025, Mr Khare’s appointment has been done on a contract basis for a tenure of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The appointment of Mr Khare will be governed by the usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed central Government officers.

What was the role of Mr Khare in his previous tenure?

In his earlier tenure, Mr Khare had joined the Government of India as Secretary, Information & Broadcasting, on May 31, 2018. Post the joining, he served as Secretary, School Education and Literacy, and Secretary, Higher Education. He is a graduate from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. Apart from that he also holds a postgraduate degree in Business Administration from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. Mr Khare is also widely noted for his role in exposing the ‘fodder scam’ of Bihar, as reported in PTI.

How CP Radhakrishnan became the 15th Vice President of India?

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) backed candidate CP Radhakrishnan had become the 15th Vice President of India by defeating India bloc candidate retired Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy. CP Radhakrishnan had got a clear majority in the election and won a total of 452 votes. The elections to the 15th Vice President of India had taken place after the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. The polling had taken place between 10 AM and 5 PM while the counting of votes had started at 6 PM.

