Former MP Anant kumar Hegde, His Gunman Booked In Road Rage Case In Karnataka

Former MP Anant Kumar Hegde, his gunman, and two others were booked by Karnataka Police for assaulting a family in a road rage incident near Bengaluru on the Tumkur-Pune Highway.

Published By: Bellie Thomas
Last Updated: June 24, 2025 14:15:19 IST

The Karnataka Police have booked former MP Anant Kumar Hegde, his gunman, and two others over a road rage incident in the Dobbespet police station limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday.

Based on a complaint from Saif Khan, a 28-year-old businessman, the Dobbespet Police have booked the former MP and his associates for criminal assault, assault or criminal force on a woman outraging her modesty, criminal intimidation, among other sections.

The road rage incident is said to have occurred on the Tumkur-Pune National Highway near Halenahalli on Monday evening around 4:30 p.m.

Complainant Saif Khan stated that he and his family members were returning from the wedding of a relative in Tumkur when the MP’s car was overspeeding and following the complainant’s car. The MP’s gunman asked Saif to stop the car while hurling abuses at him and also said that he was from the department.

Former MP Anant Kumar Hegde, his gunman, and two others rained punches on Saif Khan and his family members while they were still asking what they had done.

Injured Saif Khan and his family members headed to a hospital, after which they filed a complaint with the police.

Tags: former mp anant kumar hegde
