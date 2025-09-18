From Modicare To Police Custody: Samir Modi, Brother Of Lalit Modi, Arrested In Rape Case Shocker!
Samir Modi, brother of Lalit Modi and MD of Modicare, was arrested at Delhi airport over rape and intimidation charges from 2019. He’s also locked in a ₹11,000 crore family feud.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 18, 2025 22:01:34 IST

Samir Modi, Brother Of Lalit Modi Rape Case: Samir Modi, who is the brother of the former IPL boss Lalit Modi and head of Modicare (as in the wellness products company), has got into big trouble. The Delhi Police had him arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport where he was about to take off. No, this was no routine airport examination, this was a complete arrest and was associated with rape and criminal intimidation offences.

The woman who filed the case on September 10 claims that the incident occurred several years ago, in 2019. The police came in and swept him up at the airport after they had received the FIR. He was immediately taken to the New Friends Colony police station, South Delhi.

Samir has not been a stranger to drama; he is also involved in an ugly inheritance battle with his mom over ₹11,000 crore that was left by their late dad, KK Modi.

Boardroom brawls to courtroom hassles, what an upward turn!

Here Are The Details of FIR And Charges Against Samir Modi In The Rape Case

  • Case registered on 10 September 2025 at New Friends Colony police station, South-East Delhi.
  • FIR relates to an alleged incident from 2019.
  • Charges filed under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.
  • Additional charges under Section 506 (criminal intimidation).
  • Complaint filed by a woman accusing Samir Modi of rape and threats.
  • Arrest followed soon after FIR registration at Delhi’s IGI Airport.

Tags: Lalit ModiRape CaseSamir Modi

