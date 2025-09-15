From Record Influx to Crisis: How Kashmir’s Tourism Collapsed After the Pahalgam Attack
Home > India > From Record Influx to Crisis: How Kashmir's Tourism Collapsed After the Pahalgam Attack

Jammu & Kashmir’s tourism, which saw record visitors early this year, plunged after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Tourist footfall has dropped to less than 20%, crippling hotels and businesses. Many border tourism spots shut again. Locals urge stronger security to restore confidence and revival.

Image Credit - Feroz Wani
Image Credit - Feroz Wani

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Edited By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: September 15, 2025 17:59:11 IST

Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism sector, once witnessing a record influx of visitors this year, is now facing a deep crisis after the terror attack in Baisaran, Pahalgam on April 22. What began as a promising peak season in March with thousands of tourists arriving to enjoy the region’s scenic beauty, was abruptly derailed by the shocking incident, in which terrorists targeted a group of tourists, leading to casualties and widespread panic.

Since then, the flow of visitors to the Valley has drastically dropped. According to officials and local stakeholders, tourist footfall remains less than 20% compared to previous seasons even five months after the attack. The blow to the tourism industry, considered the backbone of the region’s economy, has been severe.

Many offbeat destinations including those promoted under border tourism initiatives have now been shut down again due to security concerns, especially in areas close to the Line of Control (LoC). These destinations, opened two years ago to diversify Kashmir’s tourist offerings, had seen increasing popularity until the recent tensions.

In Gulmarg, a key tourist destination, hotel owners are bearing the brunt. “We run a 4-star hotel with around 300 rooms. Since the Pahalgam incident, we barely see two or three rooms booked. Last year, we were fully booked months in advance,” a hotelier told this reporter, requesting anonymity.

The government has made some efforts to revive the sector by promoting new campaigns and restoring confidence, but stakeholders say it’s not enough. “Tourists from across the country must feel safe here. Kashmir is a part of India, and the enemy always tries to disturb peace. But the people of Kashmir have always stood with the nation,” the hotelier added.

Locals and traders now hope that with better security and support, the sector will find its way back to normalcy.

Tags: kashmirPahalgam

