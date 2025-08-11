LIVE TV
Home > India > From Tribhuvan Sahkari To The Immigrations Bill, These Are The Bills Passed By Rajya Sabha In 2025

From Tribhuvan Sahkari To The Immigrations Bill, These Are The Bills Passed By Rajya Sabha In 2025

The Rajya Sabha, also known as the Council of States, is the upper house of the Parliament of India and has given its assent to several important bills in 2025. This article curates the list of those bills.

New Parliament Building (Photo Credit- Pinterest)
New Parliament Building (Photo Credit- Pinterest)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 11, 2025 22:45:42 IST

The Rajya Sabha, also known as the Council of States, is the upper house of the Parliament of India and has given its assent to several important bills in 2025. This article curates the list of those bills.

1.    Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025

This bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on April 1, 2025 and seeks to establish India’s first national cooperative university to advance education and training in the cooperative sector. The bill has provided for the establishment of India’s first national cooperative university at the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA), Gujarat.

2.    The Protection Of Interests In Aircraft Objects Bill 2025

The Protection Of Interests In Aircraft Objects Bill 2025 was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on February 10, 2025 and then passed by Rajya Sabha on April 01, 2025. 

3.    Manipur Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2025

Rajya Sabha has approved the Manipur Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2025. The Manipur Appropriation (Vote on. Account) Bill, 2025 authorized the expenditure from the consolidated fund of Manipur for 2025-26.

4.    The Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 was passed by Rajya Sabha on April 02, 2025 and eeks to regulate immigration, entry, and stay of foreigners in India.  

The Rajya Sabha has returned the Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025 and The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 amidst the opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. 

Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025- This bill authorized the payment and appropriation of certain sums out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Manipur for the services of the Financial Year (2025-2026). 

The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025- This bill seeks to implement the decisions approved by the GST council. 

From Tribhuvan Sahkari To The Immigrations Bill, These Are The Bills Passed By Rajya Sabha In 2025

