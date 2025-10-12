‘Girls Shouldn’t Go Out At Night’: Mamata Banerjee Sparks Fresh Controversy Over Durgapur Gangrape Case

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sparked a political and social row after making comments implying that women must be prohibited from going out in the night. Her observations were made following the gang rape of a second-year MBBS girl student in Durgapur, leading to widespread outrage for seemingly victim-blaming instead of attacking the question of perpetrators’ responsibility.

Addressing the media, Banerjee said, “The girls shouldn’t be allowed to go out of (college) at night. They must defend themselves also. There is a forest belt. Police are frisking all the individuals. No one will be spared. Anyone who is guilty will be punished severely.” Although she declared that three suspects were taken into custody, the CM advised women to be careful after dark, which drew criticism from activists and political opponents in equal measure.

“Girls should not be allowed to go outside at night. They have to protect themselves also. According to Mamata, state has no responsibility towards women? If girls have to protect themselves, what’s the govt for? Do you agree with her @MahuaMoitra @sagarikaghose? imagine the… pic.twitter.com/BnwsUkLSGd — Lala (@Lala_The_Don) October 12, 2025

The offensive comments are made against the backdrop of increasing public anger about the attack. The 20-year-old victim, a medical student from Odisha’s Jaleswar, was allegedly attacked on Friday night, October 10, after dinner with a friend outside IQ City Medical College in Shobhapur, Durgapur. The attackers allegedly stole her phone and attacked her in a remote wooded area close to the college.

Four men arrested

Police have arrested four men on charges related to the case, and two others are still on the run. Investigations are in progress, with forensic agencies gathering evidence from the spot. Authorities have assured the public that firm action against the accused would be taken.

Opponents contend that Mamata Banerjee’s remarks shift the debate from law and order, as well as institutional security measures, to limiting the freedom of women, reopening controversies surrounding victim-blaming and women’s safety in India.

