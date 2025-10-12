LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Four Men Arrested In Durgapur MBBS Student Gang-Rape Case, Probe Intensifies

West Bengal Police have arrested four men, including a Durgapur Nagar Nigam employee, in connection with the gang-rape of a second-year medical student near IQ City Medical College, Durgapur.

Police arrested four men in connection with the Durgapur gang-rape. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 12, 2025 13:13:59 IST

Four men were arrested by the West Bengal Police in relation to the suspected gang-rape of a second-year medical student close to a private hospital in Durgapur, police officials confirmed on Sunday. Two other accused are yet to be traced as the investigation gathers momentum.

The attack occurred on Friday night close to IQ City Medical College in the Shobhapur area of Durgapur, roughly 170 km from Kolkata. The survivor, a 20-year-old MBBS student from Odisha’s Jaleswar, was said to have been attacked in a secluded spot at the back of the hospital.

From initial investigations, the student had also gone out to dinner with a male friend at around 8:30 pm. The two were approaching the campus gate when a group of men allegedly intercepted them, stole her phone, and took her into a nearby forested area where she was raped. The accused later demanded that they pay for her phone to be returned.

Investigation is ongoing 

Police added that four suspects, including Sk Nashiruddin, who is a contract worker for the Durgapur Nagar Nigam Electric Department, were arrested. “The investigation is going at a rapid pace. A forensic team has been dispatched to the location to collect evidence and CCTV footage of the area is being screened,” Deputy Commissioner (East) of Durgapur Commissionerate Abhishek Gupta told.

The survivor is hospitalised and under medical observation. Her statement has been taken and police are interrogating a number of people, including her male friend and members of the medical college staff.

RG Kar Medical College rape, a similar case

The attack sparked sharp public criticism and reopened traumatic memories of the 2024 RG Kar Medical College rape and killing case, which had brought enormous protests throughout West Bengal over the safety of women.

In the meantime, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organized protests calling for speedier justice. BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed he had spoken to the father of the survivor and promised the family all help possible. He also blamed the Mamata Banerjee-led state government for not being able to keep law and order in the state.

“The law and order situation in West Bengal has totally collapsed under this government,” Adhikari stated at a press interaction.

Police have initiated a massive search operation to track down the rest of the accused and assured that the case will be dealt with “utmost sensitivity.”

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 1:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

QUICK LINKS