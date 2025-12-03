LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning
LIVE TV
Home > India > Glitch Hits Airports Again: What Caused Another Technical Snag That Delayed Flights? Here’s What Flyers Need To Know

Glitch Hits Airports Again: What Caused Another Technical Snag That Delayed Flights? Here’s What Flyers Need To Know

Airport Tech Glitch: A major tech glitch in check-in systems caused chaos at airports across India, with Hyderabad airport hit the hardest. Passengers faced long delays as a Microsoft Windows outage disrupted operations for IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, and Air India Express, triggering nationwide flight delays.

Passengers were seen raising their voices at Hyderabad airport (PHOTO: X)
Passengers were seen raising their voices at Hyderabad airport (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 3, 2025 14:49:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Glitch Hits Airports Again: What Caused Another Technical Snag That Delayed Flights? Here’s What Flyers Need To Know

Airport Tech Glitch: A glitch in the check-in systems threw several airports into chaos on Wednesday, and things got especially messy at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

You could see airline staff looking completely swamped, doing their best to calm frustrated travellers. In one video from Hyderabad airport, a crowd surrounded the help desk, pressing staff for answers. People waved tickets and phones in the air, voices raised, demanding to know what was going on with their flights.

Microsoft Outage Triggers Airport Chaos Across India

The scene only got more tense as the morning went on. Even after repeated explanations from the counter staff, passengers kept pushing for answers, and arguments broke out.

The problem? A system outage hit check-in counters at airports around the country. According to PTI, several flights ran late because of it. At Varanasi airport, a message for passengers blamed major Microsoft Windows service outages for the disruption, saying IT and check-in systems at airports were affected. 

Massive System Glitch Delays Flights Nationwide

At least four airlines i.e. IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, and Air India Express, ran into problems. Neither Microsoft nor the airlines released any statements right away.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) posted on X early Wednesday morning, saying, “Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.”

What happened earlier? 

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Just last month, a third-party system error threw check-ins into disarray at multiple airports and delayed several airlines’ flights. Air India said late Tuesday night that it’d resolved the issue and everything was back to normal.

“The third-party system has been fully restored, and check-in at all airports is functioning normally. All our flights are operating as per schedule. We thank our passengers for their understanding,” they posted on X.

Back in June, over 400 flights, both domestic and internationa,l ran late after a technical problem with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) brought Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to a crawl. Major airlines like Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet all got hit. 

The glitch forced air traffic controllers to prepare flight plans by hand, slowing things down and backing up queues everywhere. Officials held an emergency meeting to get things under control and gave new directions to stop it from happening again.

ALSO READ: How Much Is Too Much? From PM Modi To Maithili Thakur To Amit Shah – Top Politicians Targeted By AI, Deepfakes

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 2:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2hyderabad airportindian airportslatest viral newslatest viral video

RELATED News

What Is Chandrachur Singh’s Ancestral Property Case? Shah Rukh Khan’s Co-Star Seeks Action Against Alleged Illegal Grab In Aligarh

Raj Bhavans Renamed To ‘Lok Bhavans’ As Government Pushes to Erase Colonial Legacy, PMO Calls Rebranding ‘Seva Teerth’

‘This Is The ONLY Way…’: MoS For Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekha On Sanchar Saathi App

Gurugram Lawyer Arrested For Spying For Pakistan, Friend Reveals He Collected Money Near Golden Temple

How Much Is Too Much? From PM Modi To Maithili Thakur To Amit Shah – Top Politicians Targeted By AI, Deepfakes

LATEST NEWS

NTT Unveils Bengaluru’s Largest Data Center Campus – Bengaluru 4

What Putin’s India Visit Reveals About Global Risk And Trade Security; Strategic Overhaul Or Status Quo For India?

Security And Resilience Of Submarine Cables To Be In Focus At Maritime Security Workshop With Experts From EU, India & Indian Ocean Nations

Why Team India Is Without Shubman Gill In The 2nd ODI vs South Africa?

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 3: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Who Is Luana Lopes Lara? 29-Year-Old Kalshi Cofounder Who Became World’s Youngest Self-Made Woman Billionaire, Check Her Net Worth

Glitch Hits Airports Again: What Caused Another Technical Snag That Delayed Flights? Here’s What Flyers Need To Know

Rasika Dugal Faces Massive Backlash Over ‘Misogyny’ Remarks On Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, Netizens Remind Her Of Bold Sex Scenes With Onscreen Father-In-Law In Mirzapur

How Much Is Too Much? From PM Modi To Maithili Thakur To Amit Shah – Top Politicians Targeted By AI, Deepfakes

Minor Boy’s Body Discovered In Sealed Metal Box In Bareilly, Clueless Cops Begin Investigation

Glitch Hits Airports Again: What Caused Another Technical Snag That Delayed Flights? Here’s What Flyers Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Glitch Hits Airports Again: What Caused Another Technical Snag That Delayed Flights? Here’s What Flyers Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Glitch Hits Airports Again: What Caused Another Technical Snag That Delayed Flights? Here’s What Flyers Need To Know
Glitch Hits Airports Again: What Caused Another Technical Snag That Delayed Flights? Here’s What Flyers Need To Know
Glitch Hits Airports Again: What Caused Another Technical Snag That Delayed Flights? Here’s What Flyers Need To Know
Glitch Hits Airports Again: What Caused Another Technical Snag That Delayed Flights? Here’s What Flyers Need To Know

QUICK LINKS