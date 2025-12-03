Glitch Hits Airports Again: What Caused Another Technical Snag That Delayed Flights? Here’s What Flyers Need To Know

Airport Tech Glitch: A glitch in the check-in systems threw several airports into chaos on Wednesday, and things got especially messy at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

You could see airline staff looking completely swamped, doing their best to calm frustrated travellers. In one video from Hyderabad airport, a crowd surrounded the help desk, pressing staff for answers. People waved tickets and phones in the air, voices raised, demanding to know what was going on with their flights.

Microsoft Outage Triggers Airport Chaos Across India

The scene only got more tense as the morning went on. Even after repeated explanations from the counter staff, passengers kept pushing for answers, and arguments broke out.

The problem? A system outage hit check-in counters at airports around the country. According to PTI, several flights ran late because of it. At Varanasi airport, a message for passengers blamed major Microsoft Windows service outages for the disruption, saying IT and check-in systems at airports were affected.

Absolute chaos at the #Hyd airport as @IndiGo6E delayed multiple flights to #Blr without any information for hours. People are missing meetings and connecting flights. The mgmt has no answers & is nowhere to be seen. The DGCA & GMR websites show that these flights have departed. pic.twitter.com/X4xReLqwvR — Lasya Nadimpally (@nlasya) December 3, 2025

Massive System Glitch Delays Flights Nationwide

At least four airlines i.e. IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, and Air India Express, ran into problems. Neither Microsoft nor the airlines released any statements right away.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) posted on X early Wednesday morning, saying, “Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.”

What happened earlier?

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Just last month, a third-party system error threw check-ins into disarray at multiple airports and delayed several airlines’ flights. Air India said late Tuesday night that it’d resolved the issue and everything was back to normal.

“The third-party system has been fully restored, and check-in at all airports is functioning normally. All our flights are operating as per schedule. We thank our passengers for their understanding,” they posted on X.

Back in June, over 400 flights, both domestic and internationa,l ran late after a technical problem with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) brought Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to a crawl. Major airlines like Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet all got hit.

The glitch forced air traffic controllers to prepare flight plans by hand, slowing things down and backing up queues everywhere. Officials held an emergency meeting to get things under control and gave new directions to stop it from happening again.

