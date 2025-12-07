LIVE TV
Goa Club Inferno Leaves 23 Dead In Late Night Tragedy

Goa Club Inferno Leaves 23 Dead In Late Night Tragedy

A tragic incident occurred in the early hours of the morning at a nightclub in Arpora, North Goa where a fire broke out and took the lives of at least 23 people including three women who were mainly the staff members. The inferno that is believed to have been caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder has led the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the fire safety measures at the club.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 7, 2025 07:25:31 IST

Goa Club Inferno Leaves 23 Dead In Late Night Tragedy

In the North Goa village of Arpora, a massive fire gutted the nightclub and the smoke from the fire managed to pass through the whole building killing 23 people at least. It is believed that the fire started in the kitchen of Birch by Romeo Lane, a restaurant cum nightclub that is very popular with both tourists and locals, due to a gas cylinder explosion. At the sound of the alarm, rescue teams consisting of firefighters, police, and ambulances immediately proceeded to the scene, but the fire quickly spread and had already engulfed the building before many of the people inside could even contemplate escaping.

What Actually Happened?

The officials state that the greater part of the dead people are likely to be the workers of the club, especially the employees of the kitchen. Three women were among the dead, the police also mentioned that ‘three to four tourists’ might have been killed by the fire as well. Based on the reports from the state’s police and fire rescue officials, some died from burn injuries while the majority were asphyxiated likely due to thick smoke filling the closed space before they could be evacuated.

How Many People Are Dead?

The fire incident has caused a lot of resentment and worries about safety measures in nightclubs of Goa, particularly because the club in question was reportedly not meeting the necessary standards. CM of Goa Pramod Sawant has directed a full scale investigation of the incident, with the promise of taking stringent measures against both the club management and even the government officials who might be complicit in the handling of the case or otherwise, in this case. At the same time, police and medical teams have evacuated the area and transported all twenty three bodies to a state medical college for autopsy thus, the investigation is ongoing.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 7:25 AM IST
QUICK LINKS