Home > India > Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel meets JICA delegation, seeks deeper collaboration in semiconductor sector

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel meets JICA delegation, seeks deeper collaboration in semiconductor sector

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel meets JICA delegation, seeks deeper collaboration in semiconductor sector

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 18:41:08 IST

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 5 (ANI): A delegation from JICA, led by Vice Governor of Iwate Prefecture, Japan, Mr. Jun Sasaki, paid a visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

According to a release, the delegation visited India to participate in SEMICON India 2025 held in New Delhi. During their visit, they also visited Japanese semiconductor industries operating in the state.

After visiting the semiconductor industries in Dholera SIR, the delegation paid a visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar and expressed gratitude to the state government for the support extended to Japanese industries.

The delegation was also impressed by the rapidly expanding semiconductor industry in the state.

During the meeting, CM said that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the strong bilateral ties between India and Japan will provide greater impetus to Japanese investments in the state’s semiconductor sector.

The Gujarat CM stated that Gujarat, with four semiconductor plants, is “progressing steadily with a strong commitment to becoming a semiconductor hub.”

In this context, he expressed eagerness for long-term collaboration with Japan’s Iwate Prefecture to strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem in the state, focusing on areas such as technical support, practical knowledge for skill development, and research and development for high-quality products.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, M K Das, Principal Secretary, Finance Department, T Natarajan, Secretary, Science and Technology, P Bharathi, along with other senior officials. (ANI)

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel meets JICA delegation, seeks deeper collaboration in semiconductor sector

QUICK LINKS