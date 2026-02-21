LIVE TV
Gujarat Fatal Road Rage: Teenagers Irked Over Honking Stab 33-Year-Old Jeweller To Death, Victim Bleeds Out While Family Watches In Car

Gujarat Fatal Road Rage: Teenagers Irked Over Honking Stab 33-Year-Old Jeweller To Death, Victim Bleeds Out While Family Watches In Car

A late-night dispute over honking allegedly escalated into a deadly incident, with two 17-year-old Class 12 students accused of murdering a 33-year-old jeweller in Gujarat's Morbi.

Representative image
Representative image

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Published: February 21, 2026 19:08:39 IST

Gujarat Fatal Road Rage: Teenagers Irked Over Honking Stab 33-Year-Old Jeweller To Death, Victim Bleeds Out While Family Watches In Car

A late-night dispute over honking allegedly escalated into a deadly incident, with two 17-year-old Class 12 students accused of murdering a 33-year-old jeweller in Gujarat’s Morbi.

The gruesome incident of road rage turned the joyous happy housewarming ceremony of the victim into a lifetime of grief.

Minors taken into custody

Both minors were taken into custody on Friday, and an in-depth investigation is underway.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Thursday night when the jeweller, Jatin Adesara, was driving back to Morbi from Rajkot.

He had travelled there with his wife to escort his sister home for a ‘vastu’ ceremony planned the following day. Around 10 pm, as he was driving along Shanala Road, Adesara’s way was reportedly obstructed by two boys on a scooter who refused to move aside.

Assuming they would eventually give way, Adesara kept honking. Instead, the two allegedly halted in the middle of the road and began hurling abuses at him. According to police, they then confronted him, pulled him out of his car by the collar, and assaulted him — with one reportedly stabbing him multiple times while the other held him down before both fled away from the scene on their scooter, the report said.

Bleeding heavily from stab wounds to his chest and back, Adesara managed to call his elder brother, Maulik. Maulik rushed him to Krishna Hospital, where Adesara reportedly told family members the nicknames the attackers used for each other. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said Adesara’s wife, sister and another relative remained inside the car during the confrontation, as they did not anticipate the dispute would turn violent.

Adesara co-owned a jewellery shop in Soni Bazaar with his brother Maulik. The family, who live on Satyampan Street, were left shattered by his tragic death; he is survived by his 11-month-old daughter.

R S Patel, inspector at Morbi A division police station called it a clear case of road rage.

Morbi superintendent of police Mukesh Patel said both accused are Class 12 students, with one set to turn 18 within a week. He added that the father of one boy is involved in animal husbandry, while the other’s father has a prior criminal record related to prohibition cases.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 7:08 PM IST
Gujarat Fatal Road Rage: Teenagers Irked Over Honking Stab 33-Year-Old Jeweller To Death, Victim Bleeds Out While Family Watches In Car

QUICK LINKS