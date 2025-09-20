Gunfire Erupts In Rohini As Police Arrest Three Gangsters Linked To Gogi Gang

Gunshots broke the calm of Rohini’s Sector 24 early on Saturday as police clashed with local gangsters during a planned attack. Officers arrested three men after the encounter. The accused had been plotting to fire at the house of a gau raksha dal member. Two of them, Lallu alias Ashroo and his aide Irfan, received bullet injuries in the leg before police overpowered them. The face-off created panic in the residential area as the police carried out the late-night operation.

Clash Connected to Recent Assault Case

Police revealed that the gangsters planned the attack in retaliation to a ‘Maha Sabha’ called on September 20. The event followed the alleged assault of three people, identified as Gourav Solanki, Chahat, and Yogesh, by Lallu and his associates. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan confirmed that Lallu had circulated a video of the earlier assault on social media to flaunt his ties with the Gogi gang. Officers said the gang intended to target the gau raksha dal functionary who organized the public gathering.

Encounter Near Bankey Bihari Temple

The confrontation began around 2.40 am when police stopped a suspicious white car near Bankey Bihari Temple in Sector 24. Instead of halting, the suspects rammed their vehicle into the police car and opened fire. Police retaliated with controlled firing, hitting Lallu and Irfan in their legs. Both injured men were immediately taken to a nearby hospital and remain stable. During the shootout, police fired six rounds, while the gang members fired seven. The swift response helped officers gain control of the situation and prevent the planned attack.

Police arrested three men from the spot, including Lallu, Irfan, and Nitesh, a 30-year-old from Mathura. Two other members of the group managed to escape by scaling a wall near Rithala’s Ganda Nala. Officers recovered two sophisticated pistols and a country-made firearm from the arrested suspects. Police teams have launched a manhunt to trace the two who fled during the operation.

Criminal Background of the Accused

According to police records, Lallu, who operates his own ‘Nassroo gang’ named after his jailed brother, is wanted in five cases, including two attempted murder charges and two robbery cases. Irfan, also from Mangeram Park, faces two cases of attempted murder. Nitesh, on the other hand, has a past criminal record in cheating cases. Authorities said the arrests mark a major step in curbing the influence of local gangs operating in the Rohini region.

