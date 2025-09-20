LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Gunfire Erupts In Rohini As Police Arrest Three Gangsters Linked To Gogi Gang

Gunfire Erupts In Rohini As Police Arrest Three Gangsters Linked To Gogi Gang

Gunshots rang out in Rohini’s Sector 24 as Delhi Police foiled a planned attack by Gogi gang associates. Officers arrested three men, including Lallu and Irfan, after an early morning encounter. Two suspects escaped. Weapons were seized, and police confirmed the accused have multiple cases, including attempted murder and robbery.

Gunfire Erupts In Rohini As Police Arrest Three Gangsters Linked To Gogi Gang

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 20, 2025 21:23:42 IST

Gunshots broke the calm of Rohini’s Sector 24 early on Saturday as police clashed with local gangsters during a planned attack. Officers arrested three men after the encounter. The accused had been plotting to fire at the house of a gau raksha dal member. Two of them, Lallu alias Ashroo and his aide Irfan, received bullet injuries in the leg before police overpowered them. The face-off created panic in the residential area as the police carried out the late-night operation.

Clash Connected to Recent Assault Case

Police revealed that the gangsters planned the attack in retaliation to a ‘Maha Sabha’ called on September 20. The event followed the alleged assault of three people, identified as Gourav Solanki, Chahat, and Yogesh, by Lallu and his associates. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan confirmed that Lallu had circulated a video of the earlier assault on social media to flaunt his ties with the Gogi gang. Officers said the gang intended to target the gau raksha dal functionary who organized the public gathering.

Encounter Near Bankey Bihari Temple

The confrontation began around 2.40 am when police stopped a suspicious white car near Bankey Bihari Temple in Sector 24. Instead of halting, the suspects rammed their vehicle into the police car and opened fire. Police retaliated with controlled firing, hitting Lallu and Irfan in their legs. Both injured men were immediately taken to a nearby hospital and remain stable. During the shootout, police fired six rounds, while the gang members fired seven. The swift response helped officers gain control of the situation and prevent the planned attack.

Police arrested three men from the spot, including Lallu, Irfan, and Nitesh, a 30-year-old from Mathura. Two other members of the group managed to escape by scaling a wall near Rithala’s Ganda Nala. Officers recovered two sophisticated pistols and a country-made firearm from the arrested suspects. Police teams have launched a manhunt to trace the two who fled during the operation.

Criminal Background of the Accused

According to police records, Lallu, who operates his own ‘Nassroo gang’ named after his jailed brother, is wanted in five cases, including two attempted murder charges and two robbery cases. Irfan, also from Mangeram Park, faces two cases of attempted murder. Nitesh, on the other hand, has a past criminal record in cheating cases. Authorities said the arrests mark a major step in curbing the influence of local gangs operating in the Rohini region.

Must Read: Amul Reduces Prices Of 700 Products After GST Rate Cut, Check The List

Tags: Gunshot In Rohini

RELATED News

Amul Reduces Prices Of 700 Products After GST Rate Cut, Check The List
Gautam Adani Visits Jain Temple In Ahmedabad A Day After SEBI’s Clean Chit To Adani Group
"Sam Pitroda should go to Pakistan only": BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad
Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Affordable High-Speed Travel for All, Says Railway Minister
Government Of India Responds To The Restrictions On US H1B Visa, Check Here

LATEST NEWS

Mohanlal's Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, politicians express pride
Gunfire Erupts In Rohini As Police Arrest Three Gangsters Linked To Gogi Gang
Smriti Mandhana Breaks Record Held By Virat Kohli, Making History With Every Stroke!
Gautam Adani offers prayers at Jain temple in Ahmedabad, a day after SEBI clean chit to Adani Group
Hardik Pandya gets 'Impact Player of the Match' medal following win over Oman
Intervision 2025: India Marks Historic Presence At Intervision International Music Contest 2025
China's lawfare in the South China Sea endangers regional sovereignty
"Epitomises excellence and versatility": PM Modi congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Microsoft, JP Morgan, Amazon Ask H-1B Visa Holders To Return Before Trump’s Fee Deadline
Amul revises prices of over 700 products to pass on GST rate cut benefit from Sept 22
Gunfire Erupts In Rohini As Police Arrest Three Gangsters Linked To Gogi Gang

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gunfire Erupts In Rohini As Police Arrest Three Gangsters Linked To Gogi Gang

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gunfire Erupts In Rohini As Police Arrest Three Gangsters Linked To Gogi Gang
Gunfire Erupts In Rohini As Police Arrest Three Gangsters Linked To Gogi Gang
Gunfire Erupts In Rohini As Police Arrest Three Gangsters Linked To Gogi Gang
Gunfire Erupts In Rohini As Police Arrest Three Gangsters Linked To Gogi Gang

QUICK LINKS