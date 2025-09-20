Amul Reduces Prices Of 700 Products After GST Rate Cut, Check The List

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, announced a major price cut on more than 700 product packs. The new prices will take effect from September 22, 2025. The reduction comes after the government lowered the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on several essential food products. Amul stated that the price cuts aim to reduce the financial burden on households and ensure that its products remain affordable for all consumers.

Wide Range of Amul Products Get Cheaper

GCMMF confirmed that the price cuts will apply to dairy essentials such as butter, ghee, UHT milk, and paneer, along with frozen products like ice cream and cheese. Amul also announced lower prices for bakery items, frozen snacks, chocolates, malt-based drinks, and peanut spreads. The new price list reflects the cooperative’s commitment to passing on the GST benefits directly to customers. One example is the reduction in the MRP of Amul butter (100 gm), which will now cost Rs 58 instead of Rs 62.

Key Categories Impacted by Price Revision

Amul highlighted that multiple categories of products will become more affordable from September 22, 2025. Butter and ghee will see a clear reduction in prices, while ice cream and cheese products will also become cheaper. Bakery items and frozen snacks, such as bread, cakes, and potato-based products, will also carry revised price tags. UHT milk, chocolates, and malt-based drinks will see lower prices too. Amul confirmed that the move will help families purchase everyday food items at more competitive prices.

GCMMF officials emphasised that the full benefit of GST reduction has been transferred to customers. By lowering prices across more than 700 products, the federation aims to improve household affordability. Amul stated that its long-standing commitment to quality and competitive pricing continues through this initiative. Families who rely on Amul for their daily food and dairy needs are expected to see immediate savings. The decision is designed to support both urban and rural consumers who depend on Amul products regularly.

Ripple Effect on India’s Dairy Market

Amul’s decision follows a similar move by Mother Dairy, which also announced a Rs 2 per litre reduction in milk prices, effective from September 22, 2025. Mother Dairy further confirmed price cuts on paneer, butter, cheese, and ice cream. Both Amul and Mother Dairy’s decisions reflect the positive impact of the GST overhaul, which exempted UHT milk and paneer while reducing tax rates on several food items. The price revisions are expected to benefit millions of households across the country.

GCMMF stated that lowering the prices of over 700 products ensures Amul remains one of India’s most accessible food brands. The federation added that the move directly supports government efforts to reduce essential food costs. Consumers will be able to enjoy premium-quality dairy and food products at more affordable prices. The new pricing, effective September 22, 2025, reinforces Amul’s reputation for balancing quality with affordability while staying committed to customer welfare.

