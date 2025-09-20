LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Amul Reduces Prices Of 700 Products After GST Rate Cut, Check The List

Amul Reduces Prices Of 700 Products After GST Rate Cut, Check The List

Amul has announced a price cut on over 700 products, effective September 22, 2025, following the reduction in GST rates. Essentials like butter, ghee, paneer, UHT milk, and ice cream will now cost less. GCMMF said the move aims to make Amul products more affordable for households nationwide.

Amul Reduces Prices Of 700 Products After GST Rate Cut, Check The List

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 20, 2025 21:09:55 IST

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, announced a major price cut on more than 700 product packs. The new prices will take effect from September 22, 2025. The reduction comes after the government lowered the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on several essential food products. Amul stated that the price cuts aim to reduce the financial burden on households and ensure that its products remain affordable for all consumers.

Wide Range of Amul Products Get Cheaper

GCMMF confirmed that the price cuts will apply to dairy essentials such as butter, ghee, UHT milk, and paneer, along with frozen products like ice cream and cheese. Amul also announced lower prices for bakery items, frozen snacks, chocolates, malt-based drinks, and peanut spreads. The new price list reflects the cooperative’s commitment to passing on the GST benefits directly to customers. One example is the reduction in the MRP of Amul butter (100 gm), which will now cost Rs 58 instead of Rs 62.

Key Categories Impacted by Price Revision

Amul highlighted that multiple categories of products will become more affordable from September 22, 2025. Butter and ghee will see a clear reduction in prices, while ice cream and cheese products will also become cheaper. Bakery items and frozen snacks, such as bread, cakes, and potato-based products, will also carry revised price tags. UHT milk, chocolates, and malt-based drinks will see lower prices too. Amul confirmed that the move will help families purchase everyday food items at more competitive prices.

GCMMF officials emphasised that the full benefit of GST reduction has been transferred to customers. By lowering prices across more than 700 products, the federation aims to improve household affordability. Amul stated that its long-standing commitment to quality and competitive pricing continues through this initiative. Families who rely on Amul for their daily food and dairy needs are expected to see immediate savings. The decision is designed to support both urban and rural consumers who depend on Amul products regularly.

Ripple Effect on India’s Dairy Market

Amul’s decision follows a similar move by Mother Dairy, which also announced a Rs 2 per litre reduction in milk prices, effective from September 22, 2025. Mother Dairy further confirmed price cuts on paneer, butter, cheese, and ice cream. Both Amul and Mother Dairy’s decisions reflect the positive impact of the GST overhaul, which exempted UHT milk and paneer while reducing tax rates on several food items. The price revisions are expected to benefit millions of households across the country.

GCMMF stated that lowering the prices of over 700 products ensures Amul remains one of India’s most accessible food brands. The federation added that the move directly supports government efforts to reduce essential food costs. Consumers will be able to enjoy premium-quality dairy and food products at more affordable prices. The new pricing, effective September 22, 2025, reinforces Amul’s reputation for balancing quality with affordability while staying committed to customer welfare. 

Also Read: Can You Remove Clothes From The Given Pic? Creepy Prompts Given To Gemini, Here’s How The AI Responded

Tags: amulGST Rate CutMilk Rate

RELATED News

Gunfire Erupts In Rohini As Police Arrest Three Gangsters Linked To Gogi Gang
Gautam Adani Visits Jain Temple In Ahmedabad A Day After SEBI’s Clean Chit To Adani Group
"Sam Pitroda should go to Pakistan only": BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad
Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Affordable High-Speed Travel for All, Says Railway Minister
Government Of India Responds To The Restrictions On US H1B Visa, Check Here

LATEST NEWS

Mohanlal's Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, politicians express pride
Smriti Mandhana Breaks Record Held By Virat Kohli, Making History With Every Stroke!
Gautam Adani offers prayers at Jain temple in Ahmedabad, a day after SEBI clean chit to Adani Group
Amul Reduces Prices Of 700 Products After GST Rate Cut, Check The List
Hardik Pandya gets 'Impact Player of the Match' medal following win over Oman
Intervision 2025: India Marks Historic Presence At Intervision International Music Contest 2025
China's lawfare in the South China Sea endangers regional sovereignty
"Epitomises excellence and versatility": PM Modi congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Microsoft, JP Morgan, Amazon Ask H-1B Visa Holders To Return Before Trump’s Fee Deadline
Amul revises prices of over 700 products to pass on GST rate cut benefit from Sept 22
Amul Reduces Prices Of 700 Products After GST Rate Cut, Check The List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amul Reduces Prices Of 700 Products After GST Rate Cut, Check The List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amul Reduces Prices Of 700 Products After GST Rate Cut, Check The List
Amul Reduces Prices Of 700 Products After GST Rate Cut, Check The List
Amul Reduces Prices Of 700 Products After GST Rate Cut, Check The List
Amul Reduces Prices Of 700 Products After GST Rate Cut, Check The List

QUICK LINKS