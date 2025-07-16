17 Year Old Girl Attacked Brutally On Face By Miscreants With Alcohol Bottle In Haryana’s Nuh

A young girl who went to buy milk was hit on the face by a bike-riding goon with a bottle of liquor, resulting in a deep wound on face with 3 teeth broken.

Family members of the victim have alleged that the police kept the victim in the police station and did not listen to them.

The government may be talking about saving daughters and providing immediate justice, but in Nuh district of Haryana, all the above things are appearing to be the opposite. Here, goons have not only committed an inhuman act with a girl, but the police also left no stone unturned in harassing the victims instead of providing them justice.

The above case is of Aata-Barota village under Rozkamev police station area, where on 12th July at 7:45 pm in the evening, 17-year-old Deepali Singh, daughter of Vinay Singh of Aata village, was returning home with two small children (10 and 5 years) of the neighbor on a scooty after buying milk from Barota road at a distance of 500 meters, when two goons on a bike were driving their bike in front of the scooty.

On this matter, Deepali only told them to drive the bike properly, but the two youths were so annoyed by Deepali’s statement that they stopped the bike and hit the bottle of liquor in her hand on the teenager’s face. Three teeth were broken in this attack. Deepali fell from the scooty along with the small children, covered in blood.

After committing the crime, both the youths fled. After this, Deepali, in an injured state, left the scooty and somehow reached home crying. The family was stunned to see the daughter’s face covered in blood. Seeing the condition of the daughter, the family reached the government hospital in Sohna for treatment.

Here the police was informed about the incident on number 112. Seeing Deepali’s serious condition, the doctor referred her to Medical College Nalhar. After this, after reaching Medical College Nalhar at night, the doctors put 35 stitches on Deepali’s face. This incident made the victim Dipali, who is studying D-Pharma, in such a condition that she cannot even speak anything, let alone eat and drink water properly.

Police refused to listen

The police of Rozkamev police station also did not take this matter seriously. The victim’s father Vinay Singh reached Rozkamev police station the next day on the morning of 13 July with a complaint, but he was turned away by saying that there was a Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on 14 July and action would be taken on the matter on 15 July.

After this, when the victim reached there on the morning of 15 July, the policeman Anil told him to look into the matter in the evening, saying that he had to go to the court now and that he did not have time right now. Seeing this, the family created a ruckus in the police station, after which the police agreed to go to the spot immediately.

The victim’s mother Neha said that the police did not listen to her at the police station. We had to sit in the police station for several hours with the victim daughter. Here we had to face a lot of trouble. After this, when the victim talked about calling the media and staging a dharna in the police station, the policemen agreed to go with him.

No clue of the accused

Even after four days of the incident, the accused have not been traced. The police are empty handed in this case. The victim’s family says that after the incident, the daughter told in Sohna hospital that after hitting the bottle on her face, one of them said Rahul run away, after which both of them ran towards Aata village. On their deluxe bike HR 2672 was writing some numbers.

FIR not registered, police taking action

In this case, when the Rozkamev police station in-charge was called twice, he disconnected the call. Station’s clerk Rakesh said that the case has not been registered yet. The police is taking action. They are looking at the footage of the incident. At the time of writing the news, the police had not registered the case.

