Home > India > He Once Sold Firecrackers For Survival On Diwali: Today His Net Worth Is ₹20,830 Crore, His Name Is…

He Once Sold Firecrackers For Survival On Diwali: Today His Net Worth Is ₹20,830 Crore, His Name Is…

Once a boy who sold firecrackers on Diwali to survive, Rizwan Sajan rose from Mumbai’s slums to become the billionaire founder of Danube Group in Dubai, with a net worth of ₹20,830 crore a true rags-to-riches story of grit and determination.

Rizwan Sajan rose from Mumbai's slums to become the billionaire founder of Danube Group in Dubai (Photo: Canva modified)
Rizwan Sajan rose from Mumbai’s slums to become the billionaire founder of Danube Group in Dubai (Photo: Canva modified)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 18, 2025 15:32:09 IST

He Once Sold Firecrackers For Survival On Diwali: Today His Net Worth Is ₹20,830 Crore, His Name Is…

From walking the dusty lanes of Mumbai’s Ghatkopar slums to ruling Dubai’s glittering skyline, Rizwan Sajan’s life is a true rags-to-riches story. Once a young boy who sold firecrackers during Diwali to support his struggling family, Sajan is today the Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, one of the Middle East’s biggest business empires. With an estimated net worth of USD 2.5 billion (around ₹20,830 crore), his journey proves that determination and vision can turn even the smallest spark into a roaring flame of success.

Humble Beginnings in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar

Born in Mumbai slum Ghatkopar, Rizwan Sajan had a childhood struggling with financial troubles. His father toiled hard to earn a living, and when he won a small jackpot from a lottery once, it helped the family shift from a congested slum to a small house. Rizwan remembers walking miles to school with his sister on ₹15 of pocket money.

To maintain his family, Rizwan took a loan of ₹1,000 from his father to begin a small venture. He started selling books, which he eventually shifted to rakhis, milk, and crackers on Diwali. Each rupee earned was the result of hard work and perseverance. But fate changed when his father died when Rizwan was 16 years old. With minimal cash and loftier ambitions, he was resolved to rewrite his fate.

A Turning Point: From Trainee Salesman to Entrepreneur

In 1981, Rizwan shifted to Kuwait, where he got a job as a trainee salesman. The learning experience taught him the nitty-gritty of business from relationships with customers to an understanding of markets. But the Gulf War in 1990 prompted him to leave Kuwait and migrate to Dubai, where he made the decision to set up something of his own.

In 1993, Sajan established the Danube Group with a modest concept to provide high-quality building materials. His keen business acumen and tireless work transformed that small business into a force to reckon with today, operating throughout the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and India.

The Rise of Danube Group

In more than three decades, Danube has diversified from building materials to real estate, home furnishings, and furniture retailing. With a turnover of over 10 billion dirhams every year, it has emerged as a respected brand in the construction and property industry in the Middle East.

Rizwan’s story is now often cited as one of Dubai’s greatest entrepreneurial journeys. According to the UAE Ministry of Economy, he ranks among the wealthiest Indians in Dubai, with a personal fortune of over ₹20,830 crore.

Staying Grounded Despite Success

Despite his staggering success, Rizwan Sajan remains deeply humble. In an interview, he once said: “I am convinced that even if I lose all my wealth, I can restart my business. I am a person who can earn money even in the African jungles.”

For Sajan, success is not merely about money it is about fortitude, faith, and perseverance. He goes on to motivate wannabe entrepreneurs in India and the Gulf with his tale of perseverance and development.

Giving Back: The Danube Welfare Society

Outside of business, Rizwan is dedicated to empowering employees and helping society. The company provides complimentary training courses through the Danube Welfare Society to enable unskilled laborers to enhance their language skills and future prospects.

“More than a country of opportunity, the UAE has been and will continue to be an opportunity for countries like ours,” says Sajan. “It has not only enabled us foreigners to develop ourselves but also give back to society and the economy.” 

From Firecrackers to Fortune

From surviving by selling firecrackers during Diwali to establishing one of the most respected conglomerates in Dubai, Rizwan Sajan’s story is an act of endurance and determination. His life teaches us that no goal is impossible and no starting point too modest for those who continue to persevere.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 3:32 PM IST
