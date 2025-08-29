Heavy Rain, Cloudburst Continues In Parts Of India, IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Delhi NCR

Rain continues to lash in several parts of India which led the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Noida, Ghaziabad, and parts of Delhi on Friday after residents in Noida witnessed heavy morning showers. Based on the IMD’s nowcast, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh remain under yellow alert.

Several parts of Delhi, including South East Delhi, Central Delhi, Shahdara, and East Delhi, are also on alert for light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. Other areas in the capital are likely to receive drizzle and light showers through the day. No warnings were issued for Gurugram and Faridabad as of 7:30 AM.

Uttarakhand | Two people are missing and many animals have been buried in the cloudburst incident in the Dewal area of ​​the Chamoli district. Due to heavy rain in the entire district, the roads are closed. Relief teams have reached the spot: Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep… pic.twitter.com/HTDaSEXvWA — Daily Excelsior (@DailyExcelsior1) August 29, 2025

Weather Forecast Extends to North Indian States

According to the IMD forecast, isolated heavy rainfall will affect Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Haryana until September 1. The department said thunderstorms and lightning are expected in several districts, with varying intensities of rain across regions.

The IMD also advised citizens to remain alert as heavy showers may disrupt local transport, electricity supply, and water flow. Authorities in vulnerable districts have been asked to prepare emergency responses. The rainfall warning remains significant for hilly states, where flash floods and landslides could pose serious risks to lives and infrastructure.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweets, “A distressing report has been received that due to cloudbursts in the Bareth Dungar Tok area under the Buskedar tehsil of Rudraprayag district and in the Deval area of Chamoli district, some families have been trapped due to debris… pic.twitter.com/Q4t7tsoBm2 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2025

Monsoon Causes Floods in Himachal, Punjab, and J&K

Monsoon rains have continued to cause widespread damage in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir during the past week. In Punjab, 835 villages remain submerged, forcing the Indian Army to scale up relief operations. The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported that 524 roads, including two national highways, are blocked due to landslides and debris.

The SDMA also confirmed that 1,230 electricity transformers are non-functional, while 416 water supply schemes remain disrupted. In Jammu and Kashmir, flash floods and cloudbursts have worsened conditions, leaving families stranded and villages cut off from essential services.

Cloudbursts Reported in Uttarakhand Districts

Two separate cloudbursts hit Uttarakhand’s Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts on Friday, trapping several families under debris. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Rescue and relief operations are underway, and I am in constant contact with officials. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safe well-being of all.” The cloudbursts took place in Bareth Dungar Tok (Rudraprayag) and Deval (Chamoli). Further details are awaited as authorities work to clear the debris. The state machinery has mobilised rescue teams to evacuate affected families while monitoring rivers and streams to prevent further risks.

Last week, a cloudburst in Chamoli caused road blockades in Tharali after debris from the swollen Tunri Gadera stream entered houses and marketplaces. Chepdo Bazar and Kotdweep Bazar also reported heavy debris, leaving vehicles trapped in mud. Meanwhile, relief operations continue in Harsil valley, where a temporary lake formed after debris blocked the Yamuna River near Syanachatti.

The Yatra Remains Suspended

Earlier this month, a cloudburst struck Dharali in Uttarakhand, leaving over 100 people missing. Rescue teams restored road connectivity between Uttarkashi and Harsil, but the Gangotri Yatra remains suspended. District Magistrate Prashant Arya instructed officials to accelerate restoration so pilgrimages can resume safely.

Authorities said landslides and rising water levels remain a challenge in several affected districts. While relief teams work on ground, families displaced by flash floods continue to seek shelter. The state government confirmed that multiple agencies, including the Army and NDRF, are coordinating to restore essential services and safeguard ongoing pilgrimages in the Himalayan region.

