Heavy Rainfall Hits Delhi: Flights Diverted, Waterlogging in Parts – IMD Issues Fresh Rain Alert

Most parts of Delhi witnessed moderate to heavy showers on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in isolated areas and causing flight disruptions at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh forecast indicating a slight reduction in rainfall intensity starting Friday, with light showers expected to persist through the weekend.

Rain Intensity and IMD Forecast

An IMD official confirmed, “We can expect rains to continue in the city. Light rain will likely continue in most places with overcast skies.”

The national capital woke up to overnight rain, and most localities reported moderate rainfall. According to IMD data, Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather station, recorded 39.1 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period until 8:30 am on Thursday. Other areas also received significant showers:

Palam: 34.6 mm

Lodhi Road: 32.6 mm

Ridge: 21 mm

Ayanagar: 16.3 mm

Pragati Maidan: 23.1 mm

Najafgarh: 25.5 mm

Pusa: 41 mm

Janakpuri: 17.5 mm

Rain Continues Through the Day

Rainfall didn’t stop after the morning hours. Between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, Safdarjung recorded an additional 16.6 mm, Ridge saw 34.4 mm, Lodhi Road logged 9.3 mm, Rajghat had 9.8 mm, and Pusa measured 9 mm of rain. The southwest region of Delhi experienced heavier rain, with Palam topping the chart at 79 mm, followed by Ayanagar at 51.1 mm and Najafgarh at 61 mm.

Flight Operations Hit at IGI Airport

The downpour impacted operations at Delhi’s IGI Airport. At least four flights were diverted due to adverse weather conditions, and many others experienced delays, as confirmed by airport officials.

Understanding the Rainfall Classification

IMD classifies rainfall based on intensity:

Light: Up to 15.5 mm

Moderate: 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm

Heavy: Above 64.4 mm in a 24-hour span

July Records Excess Rainfall

July concluded with a total rainfall of 259.3 mm, which is 24% higher than the monthly average of 209.7 mm. This comes after an already wet start to the monsoon season. May 2025 was recorded as the wettest May in Delhi’s history, registering 186.4 mm well above the average 30.7 mm. Similarly, June received 107.1 mm of rain, 45% more than the normal 74.1 mm.

This consistent rainfall across May, June, and July has significantly increased Delhi’s cumulative monsoon totals this year.

What’s Next for Delhi?

With IMD predicting continued light rainfall till Sunday, residents can expect persistent overcast skies. While the intensity may not match Thursday’s levels, the rain is likely to maintain its hold over the city, especially in the mornings and evenings.

