Home > India > Heavy Rainfall Hits Delhi: Flights Diverted, Waterlogging in Parts – IMD Issues Fresh Rain Alert

Heavy Rainfall Hits Delhi: Flights Diverted, Waterlogging in Parts – IMD Issues Fresh Rain Alert

Delhi experienced widespread rain on Thursday, causing waterlogging and flight disruptions. Palam logged the highest rainfall at 79mm. The IMD forecasts continued light showers till Sunday. July closed with 259.3mm rainfall, marking a 24% surplus, after heavy rains in May and June. The weather department expects overcast skies and rain to persist in most areas.

Delhi experienced widespread rain on Thursday, causing waterlogging and flight disruptions.
Delhi experienced widespread rain on Thursday, causing waterlogging and flight disruptions.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: August 1, 2025 06:04:45 IST

Most parts of Delhi witnessed moderate to heavy showers on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in isolated areas and causing flight disruptions at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh forecast indicating a slight reduction in rainfall intensity starting Friday, with light showers expected to persist through the weekend.

Rain Intensity and IMD Forecast

An IMD official confirmed, “We can expect rains to continue in the city. Light rain will likely continue in most places with overcast skies.”

The national capital woke up to overnight rain, and most localities reported moderate rainfall. According to IMD data, Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather station, recorded 39.1 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period until 8:30 am on Thursday. Other areas also received significant showers:

  • Palam: 34.6 mm

  • Lodhi Road: 32.6 mm

  • Ridge: 21 mm

  • Ayanagar: 16.3 mm

  • Pragati Maidan: 23.1 mm

  • Najafgarh: 25.5 mm

  • Pusa: 41 mm

  • Janakpuri: 17.5 mm

Rain Continues Through the Day

Rainfall didn’t stop after the morning hours. Between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, Safdarjung recorded an additional 16.6 mm, Ridge saw 34.4 mm, Lodhi Road logged 9.3 mm, Rajghat had 9.8 mm, and Pusa measured 9 mm of rain. The southwest region of Delhi experienced heavier rain, with Palam topping the chart at 79 mm, followed by Ayanagar at 51.1 mm and Najafgarh at 61 mm.

Flight Operations Hit at IGI Airport

The downpour impacted operations at Delhi’s IGI Airport. At least four flights were diverted due to adverse weather conditions, and many others experienced delays, as confirmed by airport officials.

Understanding the Rainfall Classification

IMD classifies rainfall based on intensity:

  • Light: Up to 15.5 mm

  • Moderate: 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm

  • Heavy: Above 64.4 mm in a 24-hour span

July Records Excess Rainfall

July concluded with a total rainfall of 259.3 mm, which is 24% higher than the monthly average of 209.7 mm. This comes after an already wet start to the monsoon season. May 2025 was recorded as the wettest May in Delhi’s history, registering 186.4 mm well above the average 30.7 mm. Similarly, June received 107.1 mm of rain, 45% more than the normal 74.1 mm.

This consistent rainfall across May, June, and July has significantly increased Delhi’s cumulative monsoon totals this year.

What’s Next for Delhi?

With IMD predicting continued light rainfall till Sunday, residents can expect persistent overcast skies. While the intensity may not match Thursday’s levels, the rain is likely to maintain its hold over the city, especially in the mornings and evenings.

ALSO READ: Surya Grahan 2025: Date, Time, Visibility, Astrological Meaning For Virgo And Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra

Tags: delhi rainimd weather forecast

RELATED News

Surya Grahan 2025: Date, Time, Visibility, Astrological Meaning For Virgo And Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra
Kerala’s Bevco To Start Rs 20 Bottle Return Scheme; Plastic Liquor Bottles To Be Curbed
Piyush Goyal: India To Protect National Interests Amid US Tariff Hike
Commercial LPG Price Cut: ₹33.50 Slashed On 19 kg Cylinder From August 1 – Check City-Wise Rates
Horoscope for Today– August 1, 2025: A Fresh Start for Every Sign

LATEST NEWS

Kiara Advani’s Bikini Body for War 2: A Transformation Fueled by Discipline, Not Shortcuts
Syria Forms Panel to Probe Attacks on Civilians During Sectarian Clashes in Sweida
What Happened to Hulk Hogan? WWE Icon Dies at 71
US Judge Halts End of Temporary Protected Status for 60,000 from Nepal & Central America
Heavy Rainfall Hits Delhi: Flights Diverted, Waterlogging in Parts – IMD Issues Fresh Rain Alert
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot: Nostalgia, Drama, and That Tulsi-Mihir Magic
No Solar Eclipse On August 2, 2025: NASA Clarifies Viral Claim Is False
Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to Impose New Tariffs on Several US Trading Partners
Explained: How Much Russian Oil Does India Buy and What It Means Now
Battlefield 6 Twitch Drops Not Working For Many Users, No Rewards Despite 100% Progress
Heavy Rainfall Hits Delhi: Flights Diverted, Waterlogging in Parts – IMD Issues Fresh Rain Alert

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Heavy Rainfall Hits Delhi: Flights Diverted, Waterlogging in Parts – IMD Issues Fresh Rain Alert

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Heavy Rainfall Hits Delhi: Flights Diverted, Waterlogging in Parts – IMD Issues Fresh Rain Alert
Heavy Rainfall Hits Delhi: Flights Diverted, Waterlogging in Parts – IMD Issues Fresh Rain Alert
Heavy Rainfall Hits Delhi: Flights Diverted, Waterlogging in Parts – IMD Issues Fresh Rain Alert
Heavy Rainfall Hits Delhi: Flights Diverted, Waterlogging in Parts – IMD Issues Fresh Rain Alert

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?