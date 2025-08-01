Surya Grahan 2025: Date, Time, Visibility, Astrological Meaning For Virgo And Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra

The year 2025 is set to witness its second and final solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, during the night of 21 September, continuing into 22 September. According to the Hindu Panchang, this celestial event will begin at 11:00 PM IST on September 21 and conclude at 3:23 AM IST on September 22.

This Surya Grahan coincides with the Amavasya tithi (new moon day) of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashwin, marking it as a spiritually significant event in the Vedic calendar.

Where Will Surya Grahan 2025 Be Visible?

The September 2025 solar eclipse will not be visible from India. Instead, the eclipse will be visible in regions including New Zealand, southern parts of Australia, Fiji, and some areas in Antarctica.

Because the solar eclipse will not be seen in India, the Sutak period a time of ritual purity and observance that typically begins 12 hours before a solar eclipse is not applicable for Indian observers this time.

Astrological Significance of Surya Grahan 2025

Despite its invisibility in India, Vedic astrologers stress the astrological and spiritual significance of the event. During the eclipse, the Sun will be positioned in Virgo (Kanya Rashi) alongside Mercury and the Moon, while Saturn will cast its aspect from Pisces (Meena Rashi).

This unique planetary alignment is considered especially auspicious for people born under Virgo zodiac sign or those whose birth nakshatra is Uttara Phalguni. According to Vedic beliefs, this time is ideal for enhancing spiritual discipline, inner awareness, and personal development.

Spiritual Importance: Surya Beej Mantra and Cosmic Energy

In Indian tradition, solar eclipses are not just astronomical events but powerful spiritual occurrences. Devotees are encouraged to chant the Surya Beej Mantra:

“Om Hreem Ghrini Surya Aditya Shreem”

This is considered the Mool Mantra (root mantra) of Lord Surya (the Sun God). Chanting it during the eclipse is believed to boost career prospects, vitality, confidence, and spiritual strength.

Before Chanting: Vinayog Mantra and Preparation

Vedic scholars advise reciting the Vinayog Mantra before beginning the Surya Beej Mantra. This helps invoke the right divine energies, sages (rishis), and celestial connections associated with the practice.

Before starting the chanting ritual, devotees are encouraged to:

Take a cleansing bath

Perform brief meditation

Set a focused intention aligned with cosmic energies

Key Benefits of Chanting Surya Mantra During Solar Eclipse

Chanting the Surya Beej Mantra during the 2025 eclipse is said to offer a range of benefits:

Enhances divine and worldly intelligence

Promotes mental peace and emotional stability

Strengthens physical energy and immunity

Supports career success and leadership qualities

Fosters spiritual growth and family harmony

A Spiritual Opportunity Despite Invisibility in India

Though the Surya Grahan 2025 is not visible from any part of India, spiritual practitioners and astrologers suggest treating this time as a chance for inner realignment. Whether through chanting, meditation, or introspection, the eclipse is believed to release potent cosmic vibrations.

The date’s alignment with Amavasya tithi further amplifies its significance, making it a powerful time for letting go of negativity, setting new intentions, and inviting positive transformation.

As the final solar eclipse of 2025 approaches, those inclined toward Vedic spirituality and astrology can make the most of this rare alignment. The Surya Grahan on 21–22 September serves as a celestial reminder of the power of the universe and the importance of aligning with its rhythms for personal and spiritual evolution.