Highway closure leaves Kashmir’s fruit economy staring at Rs 200 crore loss

With the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway blocked for nearly a week, Kashmir’s fruit industry is facing massive financial setbacks, with growers warning of losses running into hundreds of crores as truckloads of Bagogosha pears and Gala apples rot along the route.

Though the highway was partially opened on Monday to clear stranded vehicles, the damage to the valley’s perishable consignments is already extensive, leaving growers and traders deeply worried.

Asia’s second-largest Fruit Mandi at Sopore wore a bleak look on Monday, as growers and traders expressed deep concern over the crisis. While the mandi remained open, trade activity has slowed to a trickle, with only a handful of six-tyre vehicles being loaded compared to the usual 100-plus trucks.

“We are in a situation where the industry may face losses of around Rs 200 crore if the movement of trucks does not go smoothly,” said Fayaz Ahmed Malik, president of Sopore Fruit Mandi. He added that the situation mirrors the crisis of 2022, when prolonged highway disruptions had severely impacted the sector.

Growers also pointed to falling rates, citing the example of the American apple variety, which earlier fetched Rs 600 per box but is now being sold for only Rs 400–450. “If a truck worth Rs 15 lakh reaches the market, we would barely recover a lakh or two because of the damage,” a group of worried growers said.

Authorities allowed partial traffic movement on Monday, clearing stranded vehicles from Qazigund towards Jammu in phases. Chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Union, Bashir Ahmad Basheer, confirmed the development but admitted that significant losses had already occurred. “The Bagogosha and Gala apples have suffered extensive damage,” he said, while refraining from giving exact figures.

Although the government recently permitted six-tyre fruit trucks to ply via the Mughal Road, merchants argue that the measure is insufficient. “The scale of transportation required cannot be managed with limited movement. Priority should be given to all fruit trucks so that losses can be minimised,” mandi affiliates demanded.

The Sopore mandi president has also urged growers not to rush harvesting, advising them to wait until the highway is fully restored or to store produce in Controlled Atmosphere (CA) facilities.

“We are in continuous touch with the authorities. Our appeal to growers is not to panic. Once the route reopens, markets will stabilise gradually,” the association said.

Growers have reiterated their call for urgent government intervention to safeguard Kashmir’s fruit economy, warning that prolonged inaction could devastate thousands of families dependent on the sector.