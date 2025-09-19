"Hindenburg a hyena; wanted to create bloodbath in India": Tehseen Poonawalla on SEBI's clean chit to Adani Group
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > "Hindenburg a hyena; wanted to create bloodbath in India": Tehseen Poonawalla on SEBI's clean chit to Adani Group

"Hindenburg a hyena; wanted to create bloodbath in India": Tehseen Poonawalla on SEBI's clean chit to Adani Group

"Hindenburg a hyena; wanted to create bloodbath in India": Tehseen Poonawalla on SEBI's clean chit to Adani Group

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 03:46:08 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): After the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) gave a clean chit to the Adani Group on all charges levelled by Hindenburg Research, Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla slammed the now-defunct US-based short-seller, calling it “a hyena that wanted to create a bloodbath in Indian markets”.

“The Hindenburg Group was not a hedge fund, rather a hyena that wanted to create a bloodbath in India, in the Indian markets and like vultures, then scoop in and take all the profits for themselves and they did it. They took all the money, and today they have shut down.” Poonawalla told ANI on Thursday.

Poonawalla hailed the market regulator’s fact-based and well-balanced report, adding that the SEBI report effectively addressed most of the points raised by the Hindenburg report, clarifying that some allegations were based on incorrect dates and that the Adani Group’s actions were within the purview of the law and norms at the time.

“Most of the points raised by the Hindenburg report have been addressed by the SEBI report, which is a fact-based, well-balanced report. They have raised certain questions. They have answered all queries, they have asked queries, and they have clarified that some of the allegations made by the Hindenburg group were on the wrong dates. At the time of the actions of the Adani group, those particular actions fell within the purview of the law and norms. Those norms may change later on. So it’s a very well-balanced report by SEBI,” he added.

Poonawalla emphasised that India’s focus should be on fostering entrepreneurship and creating more business leaders like Adani and Elon Musk. He emphasised the need for both the government and the public to support entrepreneurs, enabling India to become the world’s number two economy.

“The fact of the matter is the next two decades belong to India, and we should not be happy with one Adani. We have to create thousands of Adanis in India. We have to create thousands of Elon Musks in India. Entrepreneurship is the way forward for the Indian economy. Indians must become entrepreneurs, world-class entrepreneurs and the government and the public must support entrepreneurs. And that is the way forward for India to become the world’s number two economy,” he said.

The market regulator on Thursday refuted the allegations made by the US Short seller Hindenburg against the Adani Group. SEBI concluded that there is no violation of the listing agreement or SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR), and the impugned transactions do not qualify as “related party transactions”.

Meanwhile, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday demanded a “national apology” from those who spread the “false narratives” of Hindenburg Research.

This comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) gave a clean chit to the Adani Group regarding their “baseless” allegations of violating disclosure norms or constituting fraudulent practices.

In a post on X, Gautam Adani emphasised the group’s commitment to transparency and integrity, expressing empathy for investors who lost money due to the report.

“After an exhaustive investigation, SEBI has reaffirmed what we have always maintained, that the Hindenburg claims were baseless. Transparency and integrity have always defined the Adani Group. We deeply feel the pain of the investors who lost money because of this fraudulent and motivated report. Those who spread false narratives owe the nation an apology,” he posted on X. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: adani groupgautam adaniHindenburgsebitehseen-poonawalla

RELATED News

"Withdraw cap limiting compensation for crop damage": Sukhbir Singh Badal
"Whatever Rahul Gandhi said is 200 per cent right": DK Shivakumar backs Congress leader's fresh claims of vote theft
Tamil Actor And Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46 After Battling Liver And Kidney Ailments, Leaving Fans And Industry In Mourning
MP: CM Yadav inaugurates, lays foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 233 crore in Katni
Made-In-India Smart TVs: Videotex Partners With Samsung To Manufacture Tizen-Powered TVs In Greater Noida

LATEST NEWS

"Satyamev Jayate" Swami Brahmaviharidas welcomes US decision to close investigation on BAPS
Critical minerals at the centre of India's mining push, say industry leaders
No rule for post-match handshakes, says former umpire Anil Chaudhary
Trump says US trying to reclaim Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
"No violation of listing agreement," rules SEBI on Hindenburg's allegations against Adani group, disposes proceedings
Pycroft informed of 'no handshake' four minutes before Ind-Pak toss
Indian Envoy Kwatra, Pentagon's Colby review bilateral defence cooperation
"I'm thrilled to be back": Matthew Lillard on his return in 'Scream 7'
Ozzy Osbourne documentary trailer pays emotional tribute to singer's journey, final days, music and more
CAG launches NMAM 2.0 to strengthen financial management in urban local govt
"Hindenburg a hyena; wanted to create bloodbath in India": Tehseen Poonawalla on SEBI's clean chit to Adani Group

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Hindenburg a hyena; wanted to create bloodbath in India": Tehseen Poonawalla on SEBI's clean chit to Adani Group

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Hindenburg a hyena; wanted to create bloodbath in India": Tehseen Poonawalla on SEBI's clean chit to Adani Group
"Hindenburg a hyena; wanted to create bloodbath in India": Tehseen Poonawalla on SEBI's clean chit to Adani Group
"Hindenburg a hyena; wanted to create bloodbath in India": Tehseen Poonawalla on SEBI's clean chit to Adani Group
"Hindenburg a hyena; wanted to create bloodbath in India": Tehseen Poonawalla on SEBI's clean chit to Adani Group

QUICK LINKS