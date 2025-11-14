LIVE TV
Home > India > Hostel Horror In Telangana: Drunk Watchman Caught Sleeping With His Foot Inside Rice Pot, This Is What College Students Did Next

A shocking incident at a Telangana Government Polytechnic College hostel went viral after students found a drunk temporary watchman sleeping with his leg inside a vessel of cooked rice. The video triggered outrage, leading the District Magistrate to remove him from duty immediately.

The viral video of the incident shows a man lying on a kitchen slab, deep in sleep (PHOTO: X)
The viral video of the incident shows a man lying on a kitchen slab, deep in sleep (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 14, 2025 15:25:00 IST

Imagine the following scenario: You had a hectic day. You wish to eat dinner and go to bed. You walk to the kitchen and you take your plate and you walk to take a serving of something to eat but you wait there is an infestation, it is not an insect or a fly that has infested the food, it is a man who is asleep in the vessel inside.

It is also reported that the watchman was drunk. However, this allegation needs to be 

It is no introduction to a horror film but a real-life scene that occurred in a college at Telangana on Wednesday night.

Students at Government Polytechnic College hostel came to the dining hall to have their dinner, when they experienced a sight of a man asleep with his leg in a vessel of cooked rice. The man is recognized as a watchman temporary.

The learners allegedly sounded the alarm in the food contractor.

The viral footage of the event depicts a man who is sleeping on the slab of the kitchen with one leg in the pot of rice. The attending man is as well drunk with his right foot on the rice.

The man is viewed in a 28-second-long video moving around in sleep and removing his leg out of the vessel.

After the video went viral, Pravinya, Collectorate and District Magistrate, Sanareddy, ordered the man to be pulled off duty shortly.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 3:25 PM IST
Tags: latest trending newslatest viral newstelangana

QUICK LINKS