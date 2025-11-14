Hostel Horror In Telangana: Drunk Watchman Caught Sleeping With His Foot Inside Rice Pot, This Is What College Students Did Next

Imagine the following scenario: You had a hectic day. You wish to eat dinner and go to bed. You walk to the kitchen and you take your plate and you walk to take a serving of something to eat but you wait there is an infestation, it is not an insect or a fly that has infested the food, it is a man who is asleep in the vessel inside.

It is no introduction to a horror film but a real-life scene that occurred in a college at Telangana on Wednesday night.

A drunk watchman deployed at a hostel in #Telangana’s #Sangareddy was on Wednesday, November 12 seen sleeping with his foot in rice prepared for students. The incident occurred at a polytechnic college in the #Ismailkhanpet area. pic.twitter.com/qPiNrBeduj — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 14, 2025

Students at Government Polytechnic College hostel came to the dining hall to have their dinner, when they experienced a sight of a man asleep with his leg in a vessel of cooked rice. The man is recognized as a watchman temporary.

The learners allegedly sounded the alarm in the food contractor.

The viral footage of the event depicts a man who is sleeping on the slab of the kitchen with one leg in the pot of rice. The attending man is as well drunk with his right foot on the rice.

The man is viewed in a 28-second-long video moving around in sleep and removing his leg out of the vessel.

After the video went viral, Pravinya, Collectorate and District Magistrate, Sanareddy, ordered the man to be pulled off duty shortly.

