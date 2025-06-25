IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warnings Across India: Check Full Monsoon Forecast For June 25

As the southwest monsoon spreads rapidly across India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple weather alerts for Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Several regions are set to witness intense rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, prompting authorities to warn of flooding, waterlogging, and travel disruptions.

Here’s a detailed state-wise forecast and safety advisory for today:

Delhi-NCR

Weather : Cloudy skies with light to moderate rain.

Warning : Thunderstorms with gusty winds (30–40 kmph) expected in the evening and night.

Temperature : Day temperatures between 33°C and 35°C.

Advisory: Avoid open areas during storms; lightning and winds pose safety risks.

West Bengal

Rainfall : Heavy rain across South and North Bengal.

High-Alert Districts (June 25–27) : Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Purba & Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman.

North Bengal (June 25, 28, 29) : Very heavy rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar.

Risks: Flash floods, landslides likely in hilly areas.

Rajasthan

Alert : Orange alert for Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, and Baran.

Rainfall : Heavy downpour likely; rivers like Parvati overflowing in Baran.

Warning: Flash floods, lightning storms; people advised to stay indoors during peak activity.

Gujarat

Forecast : Extremely heavy rainfall (20+ cm) likely in Surat, Narmada, Navsari, Bharuch, Valsad, Tapi, and Dahod.

Advisory: Avoid Tapi riverbanks and low-lying urban areas; possible flooding.

Himachal Pradesh

Monsoon Status : Fully active.

Alert : Orange alert for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur.

Risks : Flash floods, landslides, and cloudbursts in hill regions.

Advisory: Water sports and tourist activities suspended in Kullu, Bilaspur, Una.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Monsoon Status : Now active in most parts.

Rainfall : Light to moderate rain from June 25–30 in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala (Punjab) and Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Gurugram (Haryana).

Temperature: 2–4°C below normal in most areas.

Northeast India

Rainfall : Light to moderate widespread rainfall today.

Heavy Showers : Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur likely to receive very heavy rain.

Risks : Flash floods, mudslides, waterlogging due to saturated soil.

Advisory: Expect travel delays and disruptions in affected districts.

South India

Heavy Rainfall Forecast : Kerala, Karnataka (coastal and interior), Andhra Pradesh (coastal), Tamil Nadu.

Wind Alert : Gusts up to 60 kmph in parts of Interior and Coastal Karnataka.

Thunderstorms Likely : Telangana and Rayalaseema.

Farming Advisory : Ensure proper field drainage; avoid water stagnation in crops.

Fishermen Alert: Strong winds along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and the Gulf of Mannar fishing operations suspended.

Fishermen Alerts

Arabian Sea : Rough conditions along Gujarat, Konkan, Karnataka, Kerala; caution advised in north/central Arabian Sea.

Bay of Bengal : Dangerous waves and winds expected along Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra coasts, and Andaman Sea.

Safety Advice: Complete halt of fishing operations in vulnerable regions.

Public Safety and Travel Advisory

Travel Risk : Avoid non-essential travel in flood-prone or storm-hit areas.

Urban Risks : Stay away from flooded underpasses, rivers, and waterlogged zones.

Lightning Risk : Do not seek shelter under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms.

Hill Areas: Be cautious in landslide-prone zones; monitor local alerts.

The IMD continues to monitor monsoon developments across the country. Citizens are advised to stay updated through official weather bulletins, take all necessary precautions, and cooperate with local authorities in times of emergency.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Delhi Factory Fire Near Rithala Metro Station Leaves 3 Dead, Sparks Safety Concerns