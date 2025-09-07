"Improving, but doctors suggested rest": Harpal Singh Cheema on Bhagwant Mann's health

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s health is improving, but the doctors have suggested that he should take rest, Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Punjab Minister Cheema said, “The CM is admitted to a hospital in Mohali. We went to ask about his well-being this morning. His health is improving, but the doctors have suggested that he rest for one or two more days.”

Earlier on Saturday, Harpal Singh Cheema met CM Bhagwant Mann, who has been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali after his health condition worsened a day earlier.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia also met with the Punjab CM and stated that Bhagwant Mann’s health condition is stable but will continue to be under medical supervision for the next few days.

Speaking to the reporters, Manish Sisodia said, “Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been unwell for the past few days due to an electrolyte imbalance. Initially, he was receiving treatment at home. But yesterday his condition worsened when his pulse rate dropped significantly, due to which he had to get hospitalised. Currently, he is under doctors’ care, and though his health is improving, he is expected to remain in the hospital for a couple more days as advised by the medical team.”

He also said that despite being hospitalised, Mann remains concerned about the flood situation in the state.

“Despite his hospitalisation, Mann remains concerned about the flood situation in Punjab. The Chief Minister said that he will hold meetings with officials while he is in hospital to provide relief to the people affected by floods,” Sisodia said.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali after he complained of illness, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated on Friday evening.

According to AAP, Mann had been unwell for the past two days and showed no sign of improvement. Doctors advised hospitalisation after his condition deteriorated. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.