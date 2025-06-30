Live Tv
Home > India > India Gate’s New Norms : Bag Ban And More, Visitors Left Disappointed

India Gate’s New Norms : Bag Ban And More, Visitors Left Disappointed

New restrictions at India Gate ban bags, pets, cycles, and two-wheelers, leaving visitors frustrated due to lack of lockers or clarity. Security has tightened, likely for safety and beautification efforts, but the absence of official communication has sparked criticism among tourists and locals.

Published By: Arzu Seth
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 20:07:11 IST

The Historic and Iconic India Gate, a favourite destination for locals and tourists, is now witnessing new norms and guidelines.

A bold banner now greets visitors at the Kartavya Path entry point: “Bags Not Allowed. Pets Not Allowed.” The notice also bans bicycles and two-wheelers. Security personnel are now stationed to ensure strict compliance.

The new measures, enforced on the path leading to the Amar Jawan Jyoti and India Gate area. 

Meanwhile, Tourists and Visitors showed frustration due to newly imposed access restrictions, disrupting the usual experience of visiting this historic site.

Visitors at India Gate returning after being disappointed said to ITV, “ We came here with my friends and family, and we had snacks and baby essentials in our backpack.

They didn’t let us carry it in, and there’s no locker facility. What are we supposed to do?”  Another visitor also said, Earlier, we used to take the bags, but now we are not allowed to take them.

I understand if there are security reasons. They are saying that there is an emergency. See what the reason is. If you have brought the bags, what will you do now? 

There is no option. We can’t keep the bags here and there. At least the bags should be kept somewhere and locked.

Authorities have so far not cleared about how long the restrictions will stay in place.

Unofficially, it is believed that the curbs have been put in place following heightened security efforts to preserve and beautify India Gate.

Security guards stationed at the barricade confirmed they were instructed not to allow entry with any kind of bag, even small backpacks or handbags. “We are just following orders.

While the move might be aimed at ensuring safety in and around such a high-profile zone, the lack of communication and absence of supporting facilities is drawing criticism.

