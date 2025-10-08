LIVE TV
Indian Air Force Day 2025: Nation Celebrates 93 Years Of Valour, Best Wishes To Share

India celebrates the 93rd Indian Air Force Day on October 8, 2025, honouring the valour and dedication of its air warriors. This year’s highlight is Operation Sindoor, showcasing India’s strength against terrorism. The IAF also unveiled a new ensign symbolizing pride, courage, and its motto “Touching the Sky with Glory.”

Published: October 8, 2025 08:40:22 IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will celebrate its 93rd anniversary on October 8, 2025. The main highlight of this year’s celebration will be Operation Sindoor, which marked India’s strong response to Pakistan-based terror networks after the Pahalgam attack on April 22. The Indian Air Force was officially formed on October 8, 1932. For its professional performance during World War II, it received the prefix “Royal” in 1945, becoming the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF) before the title was later removed.

IAF Drops “Royal” Prefix Post-Independence

In 1950, after India became a republic, the IAF dropped the “Royal” prefix from its name. The original ensign displayed the Union Jack in the upper left corner and the RIAF roundel on the right. After independence, the Indian Air Force replaced the Union Jack with the national tricolour and the roundel with the IAF tricolour symbol. This change reflected the country’s new identity and sovereignty. Over the years, the IAF has continued to modernize its symbols and traditions to match the evolving spirit of the nation.A

A new IAF ensign has been introduced to better represent the force’s values and heritage. The updated design includes the Air Force Crest in the top right corner, symbolizing pride and service. The crest features the Ashoka Lion at the top with the words “सत्यमेव जयते” below it. A Himalayan eagle with spread wings rests below, representing strength and courage. A light blue ring surrounds the eagle, inscribed with “भारतीय वायु सेना.” The design underlines the Air Force’s role in defending the nation with honour.

IAF Motto: “Touching the Sky with Glory”

The motto of the Indian Air Force, “नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्,” comes from the Bhagavad Gita (Chapter 11, Verse 24). It translates to “Radiant Thou Touchest Heaven” or “Touching the Sky with Glory.” This line defines the spirit of the IAF’s air warriors who safeguard the nation with unmatched courage and discipline. From its establishment in 1932 to its modern operations, the IAF has played a key role in maintaining India’s sovereignty and peace in the skies.

Best Wishes and Greetings on Indian Air Force Day 2025

  1. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2025! Salute to the brave air warriors who guard our skies with courage and dedication. Jai Hind!

  2. On this Air Force Day, we honour the fearless heroes who touch the sky with glory. Their bravery keeps our nation safe and proud.

  3. Saluting the Guardians of the Sky! The Indian Air Force stands as a symbol of strength, discipline, and patriotism. Happy Air Force Day!

  4. Today, we celebrate the courage of those who protect our nation from above. Happy Air Force Day 2025! Your service inspires every Indian.

  5. Let us pay tribute to our air warriors who risk their lives to keep India secure. Touch the sky with glory — Happy Indian Air Force Day!

  6. May the Indian Air Force continue to soar higher and stronger. Wishing peace, pride, and power to our brave airmen.

  7. Happy Air Force Day! We salute the courage, skill, and sacrifice of every soldier who defends our skies with honour.

  8. On this proud day, let’s remember the heroes who protect our freedom from the skies. Jai Hind and Happy Indian Air Force Day 2025!

  9. May the tricolour always wave high and our air warriors always fly higher. Warm wishes on Indian Air Force Day!

  10. To the warriors of the sky — your dedication and valour make India proud every day. Happy Air Force Day 2025!

IAF’s Legacy Continues to Inspire Generations

The Indian Air Force remains one of the strongest air arms in the world. From its role in historic wars to its humanitarian missions, the IAF has stood as a symbol of national pride. On this day, every Indian remembers the sacrifices and achievements of those who dare to touch the sky.

As the IAF celebrates its 93rd year, the nation looks ahead to a future of strength, resilience, and continued excellence in air defence.

Must Read: Weather Update: Delhi Wakes Up Shivering As Heavy Rain Dips Temperature, Will It Rain Again Today?

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 8:40 AM IST
