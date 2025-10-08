Indian Air Force Day 2025: Nation Celebrates 93 Years Of Valour, Best Wishes To Share

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will celebrate its 93rd anniversary on October 8, 2025. The main highlight of this year’s celebration will be Operation Sindoor, which marked India’s strong response to Pakistan-based terror networks after the Pahalgam attack on April 22. The Indian Air Force was officially formed on October 8, 1932. For its professional performance during World War II, it received the prefix “Royal” in 1945, becoming the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF) before the title was later removed.

IAF Drops “Royal” Prefix Post-Independence

In 1950, after India became a republic, the IAF dropped the “Royal” prefix from its name. The original ensign displayed the Union Jack in the upper left corner and the RIAF roundel on the right. After independence, the Indian Air Force replaced the Union Jack with the national tricolour and the roundel with the IAF tricolour symbol. This change reflected the country’s new identity and sovereignty. Over the years, the IAF has continued to modernize its symbols and traditions to match the evolving spirit of the nation.A

A new IAF ensign has been introduced to better represent the force’s values and heritage. The updated design includes the Air Force Crest in the top right corner, symbolizing pride and service. The crest features the Ashoka Lion at the top with the words “सत्यमेव जयते” below it. A Himalayan eagle with spread wings rests below, representing strength and courage. A light blue ring surrounds the eagle, inscribed with “भारतीय वायु सेना.” The design underlines the Air Force’s role in defending the nation with honour.

IAF Motto: “Touching the Sky with Glory”

The motto of the Indian Air Force, “नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्,” comes from the Bhagavad Gita (Chapter 11, Verse 24). It translates to “Radiant Thou Touchest Heaven” or “Touching the Sky with Glory.” This line defines the spirit of the IAF’s air warriors who safeguard the nation with unmatched courage and discipline. From its establishment in 1932 to its modern operations, the IAF has played a key role in maintaining India’s sovereignty and peace in the skies.

IAF’s Legacy Continues to Inspire Generations

The Indian Air Force remains one of the strongest air arms in the world. From its role in historic wars to its humanitarian missions, the IAF has stood as a symbol of national pride. On this day, every Indian remembers the sacrifices and achievements of those who dare to touch the sky.

As the IAF celebrates its 93rd year, the nation looks ahead to a future of strength, resilience, and continued excellence in air defence.

