Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi calls on Sri Lankan PM, discusses defence ties

Colombo (Sri Lanka), September 23 (ANI): The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi called on Dr Harini Amarasuriya, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, on Tuesday. He held wide-ranging discussions on enhancing bilateral defence ties, with a particular focus on maritime cooperation. Discussions also included continued engagement in Indian-hosted multilateral initiatives, such as the Admiral’s Cup, International Fleet Review, and MILAN, the Indian Navy stated in a statement.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is on a four-day official visit to Sri Lanka aimed at reinforcing the longstanding defence and maritime ties between India and Sri Lanka.

During the visit, CNS interacted with several high-ranking dignitaries including Maj Gen KP Aruna Jayasekera, Deputy Defence Minister; Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), Defence Secretary; Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda, Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy; Air Marshal VB Edirisinghe, Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force; and Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army.

The discussions underscored the shared resolve of both nations to enhance defence cooperation and interoperability across the Services. Key focus areas included advancing naval collaboration, strengthening maritime security, and exploring avenues for joint training and operational synergy.

These engagements reaffirmed India’s steadfast commitment to strengthening military-to-military ties, promoting capacity building, and fostering greater coordination in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Adm Dinesh K Tripathi also paid tribute to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Colombo on September 22. The solemn ceremony honoured the courage, valour, and supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers who served with distinction during the IPKF operations. It also reflected the deep historical bond and shared sacrifices that underpin the India-Sri Lanka relationship.

CNS addressed participants at the National Defence College in Colombo on Tuesday, highlighting the historical, cultural, and strategic linkages between India and Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean Region. Speaking on evolving global maritime dynamics–including shifting geopolitics, technological advancements, and grey-zone threats–CNS emphasised three core imperatives: credible capability, deeper cooperation, and technological transformation. He cited successful joint operations in anti-piracy missions and narcotics interdictions as models of Indo-Sri Lankan naval synergy, and highlighted platforms like the Goa Maritime Symposium and SLINEX as key enablers of shared maritime competence. Encouraging future defence leaders to be agile, people-centric, and collaborative, CNS reaffirmed India’s enduring commitment to a safe, secure, and prosperous Indian Ocean Region.

CNS also hosted a Deck Reception onboard the Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Satpura at Colombo, on September 22, reaffirming the deep maritime and cultural linkages between India and Sri Lanka. The event was graced by Harshana Nanayakkara, Minister of Justice & National Integration of Sri Lanka, as the Chief Guest, along with High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha. The reception provided a platform to celebrate shared values of friendship, trust and cooperation, while highlighting the commitment of both nations towards regional peace, stability and security. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.