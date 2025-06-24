Live Tv
Home > India > ‘India’s Best Chapters Are Just Beginning’: PM Modi On 100 Years Of Gandhi-Guru Meet

‘India’s Best Chapters Are Just Beginning’: PM Modi On 100 Years Of Gandhi-Guru Meet

PM Narendra Modi commemorated 100 years since the historic 1925 conversation between Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru, calling it a spiritual and social milestone in India’s freedom journey. He praised the meeting’s lasting influence on national harmony, while linking India’s global leadership to the vision of unity and reform.

Last Updated: June 24, 2025 13:23:49 IST

Speaking at the centenary celebration meeting of the historic conversation between Sree Narayana Gurudev and Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the incident not only showed a new direction to the freedom movement but also gave solid meaning to the goal of independence and the dream of an independent India.

Addressing the centenary celebration at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, PM Modi said,
“This premises is becoming a witness to remembering an unprecedented incident in the history of our country; a historic incident which not only showed a new direction to our freedom movement but also gave a solid meaning to the goal of independence and the dream of an independent India.
100 years ago, the meeting between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi is inspiring and relevant even today.”

The Prime Minister said that even after a century, that meeting continues to serve as a source of energy for social harmony and for our collective goals towards a developed India.

“The ideals of Shri Narayan Guru are a great treasure for all of humanity. Those who work with the resolve to serve the nation and society, Shri Narayan Guru is like a guiding light for them,” he said.

“India’s speciality is that whenever our country gets entangled in the whirlpool of difficulties, some great personality is born in some corner of the country to show a new direction to society,” the PM said, adding that some of them work for the spiritual upliftment of society, while others accelerate reforms in the social sphere.

Highlighting India’s leadership in global events, PM Modi said, “Recently, we celebrated World Yoga Day. This time, the theme of Yoga Day was One Earth, One Health, meaning one planet, one health! Even before this, India had initiated efforts like One World One Health for global well-being. Today, India is leading global movements like One Sun, One World, One Grid in the direction of sustainable development. In 2023, when India led the G20 Summit, the theme was One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

“The concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or ‘the world is one family,’ is intertwined with these efforts,” he added.

PM Narendra Modi and other dignitaries performed guru smarna at the centenary celebration of the historic conversation between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi.

Organised by the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust, the celebration brought together spiritual leaders and other members to reflect upon and commemorate the visionary dialogue that continues to shape India’s social and moral fabric. It stands as a powerful tribute to the shared vision of social justice, unity, and spiritual harmony championed by both Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi.

The historic conversation took place at Sivagiri Mutt on 12 March 1925, during Mahatma Gandhi’s visit, and centred around Vaikom Satyagraha, religious conversions, non-violence, abolition of untouchability, attainment of salvation, and the upliftment of the downtrodden.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: gandhi guru meethome_hero_pos_5pm modi’sree narayana guru centenary celebration
