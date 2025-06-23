Shashi Tharoor Calls PM Modi A ‘Prime Asset for India’ During Operation Sindoor Diplomacy

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has sparked a fresh political stir by publicly commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership during India’s global diplomatic effort known as Operation Sindoor. In a column published in The Hindu, Tharoor described Modi as a “prime asset for India” and credited his “energy, dynamism, and willingness to engage” as crucial elements in India’s foreign policy strategy.

Tharoor was part of a five-nation outreach delegation formed to communicate India’s stance after Operation Sindoor — a strategic mission that targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. The operation drew mixed international reactions, prompting India to proactively explain its position through coordinated diplomatic missions.

In his column, Tharoor highlighted that while Modi’s personal diplomacy has proven advantageous, it also “deserves greater backing.” This line was widely interpreted as a subtle message encouraging political unity on critical foreign policy issues. The Congress MP’s comments, however, triggered immediate backlash from within his own party.

Colombian Retraction After Tharoor’s Diplomacy

One of the key highlights of Tharoor’s column was his account of a diplomatic win in Colombia. Initially, the South American country had issued a statement expressing condolences over casualties in Pakistan, which seemed to equate Indian action with terrorism. Tharoor intervened and clarified India’s position, following which Colombia retracted the statement. “This demonstrated that facts, patiently and persistently presented, can overcome initial misunderstandings or even deliberate misinformation,” Tharoor wrote.

Global Support, US Echoes India’s Concerns

Tharoor also pointed to the success of India’s diplomatic outreach in Washington, where U.S. officials reportedly echoed India’s concerns over Pakistan-based terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. He claimed this demonstrated growing international alignment with India’s anti-terror narrative, which he attributed to “verifiable facts and consistent advocacy.”

This broader acceptance, Tharoor argued, was not accidental but a result of well-coordinated diplomatic efforts, where India presented its side with clarity and persistence across capitals worldwide.

Criticism from Within Congress and Tharoor’s Response

Despite his diplomatic achievements, Tharoor’s praise for Modi has not gone down well within the Congress. Several party leaders accused him of glorifying the BJP’s leadership at the expense of the Congress-led UPA government’s own security initiatives, including surgical strikes conducted during their tenure.

In particular, Tharoor’s comparison of the Modi government’s handling of global diplomacy with the UPA era drew sharp rebukes. Critics accused him of indirectly supporting the BJP narrative and creating confusion within Congress ranks.

In response, Tharoor brushed off the criticism. Speaking to the media, he said his statements were being “deliberately twisted” by trolls and detractors. “I have better things to do,” he added, reaffirming his loyalty to the Congress while standing by his remarks.

Meeting With PM Modi After Diplomatic Tour

Following the conclusion of the Operation Sindoor outreach, Tharoor and his multi-party delegation met Prime Minister Modi at his official residence on June 11. Seven other delegations that took part in the outreach also met the Prime Minister. These meetings aimed to consolidate the feedback from international capitals and fine-tune India’s messaging on cross-border terrorism and national security.

The meetings underscored the importance the government placed on a united front in matters of national importance, especially in foreign policy.

Tharoor’s Evolving Role Within Congress

Tharoor’s public statements come at a time when his differences with the Congress party have been a subject of growing speculation. Although he has publicly denied any rift, his recent actions including a nuanced praise of Modi and criticism of internal party culture have positioned him as a more independent voice within the party.

This incident marks another chapter in Tharoor’s complex political positioning: a Congress leader who often crosses party lines on issues he deems of national interest, especially in the realm of diplomacy and foreign policy.

ALSO READ: Kerala Bypoll Result 2025: UDF’s Aryadan Shoukath Defeats M Swaraj By 11,005 Votes